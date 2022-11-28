Skip to main content

Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease has entered the transfer portal

The Auburn Tigers could be in need of some experience on the outside next season.
Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Tease has entered the transfer portal, per Mike Roach of 247 Sports.

Wease, a junior receiver from Allen, Texas, had 19 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season. He sat out of the 2021 season after sustaining a foot injury during the offseason.

The former five-star prospect (No. 21 player nationally in the 2019 recruiting class) has 1,044 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of his Sooner career.

Although Auburn's receiver room should be a nice blend of experience and youth next season, a move for Wease to the Plains could make sense.

He would be one of only two senior receivers in the two-deep (Malcolm Johnson Jr.) and would top off a fun rotation.

Here's a look at Auburn's projected wide receiver depth chart next season:

WR/X

Camden Brown

Dazalin Worsham/Daquayvious Sorey

WR/Z

Theo Wease

Koy Moore/Malcolm Johnson Jr.

Omari Kelly/Adam Hopkins

WR/H

Ja'Varrius Johnson

Jay Fair

Similar to Auburn's situation in the portal last offseason, bringing in an experienced receiver like Wease would be valuable.

Anything to replenish the cabinet, right?

Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease (10) celebrates his touchdown against Florida during the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game Wednesday, Dec.30, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease has entered the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
