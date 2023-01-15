Skip to main content

Ole Miss fans are mad Hugh Freeze is finding success at Auburn

The Ole Miss message boards are filled with salt while Hugh Freeze continues to recruit well for Auburn football.
Sometimes, things written on message boards can be so dumb, it's difficult to read them in any other context than pure satire. Occasionally, one may strike gold with a thread that has to be taken seriously - even when it's completely wrong.

Message Board Geniuses - an incredible Twitter account and a blessing to the internet - highlights some of the strangest, most entertaining, and sometimes weirdly political conversations that happen between fans online.

They chose to highlight a thread that started over on RebelGrove.com titled "Release the Freeze NDA," with a number of replies complaining about former head coach Hugh Freeze finding success at Auburn.

Oh, the thread also includes fans bringing up his past in what can only be perceived as an extremely dramatic/rumor filled perspectives.

I can't stand the buck toothed weasel," one commenter said "Burn him at the stake. Release the kraken.... (Steve Robertson)."

A reminder that these people pay to comment on these message boards.

One person started ranting about the whole phone call scandal. Another cried "he walked away from $16m. Zero fight. Expose heeem!"

The Rebels' fanbase also appears to be upset that Auburn is landing as many recruits as they have since Freeze got here. "It seems all I have read on social channels is (insert athlete here) has committed to Auburn, flips to Auburn, being recruited heavily by Auburn or hopes to trip to Auburn," a commenter said. "Do they have 225 scholarships to give?"

Well, no, they don't, but right now they are trying to overhaul the talent gap as best as possible this offseason.

Just a month ago, Ole Miss fans were online boasting about how they were able to secure Lane Kiffin while Auburn was stuck with the worse option; Hugh Freeze.

What could have changed in a month? Maybe it's the fact that Auburn rose from dead last in the SEC in the recruiting rankings to seventh, and Ole Miss has barely made a dent with their 2023 class (sitting at No. 13 in the league in high school recruits).

Whatever the case may be, it doesn't matter now. Hugh Freeze's staff is outperforming Ole Miss. Rebels fans will likely stay upset until the two teams meet this fall.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
