Ole Miss fan claims Lane Kiffin is recruiting to hurt Auburn football

We've stumbled back on to Ole Miss message boards for the second time this week.

Message Board Geniuses - an incredible Twitter account and a blessing to the internet - highlights some of the strangest, most entertaining, and sometimes weirdly political conversations that happen between fans online.

They recently highlighted a thread on RebelGrove.com about Ole Miss fans being upset over Hugh Freeze finding success at Auburn.

Now, they've posted a conspiracy theory one Rebel fan has about why Lane Kiffin is recruiting Oklahoma State quarterback transfer Spencer Sanders - whom Auburn has also pursued.

"It all makes sense now," the message board writer said. "Lane wants (Spencer) Sanders so Auburn can't have him. It keeps them from having a good QB and really makes Freeze year 1 a challenge. It's just personal at this point. Not fair to the kid though."

While this is just what the title of the thread says - a conspiracy - it does make one pause and think about the current situation. Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday morning.

Jaxson Dart, the incumbent signal-caller for the Rebels, is still there. On top of that, Dart wasn't bad last season. He threw for 20 touchdowns and added 600 yards rushing.

If Ole Miss continues to pursue Sanders, who is still looking for a new home, then that would give some pause as to why Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are stockpiling quarterbacks.

Of course, it's all still speculation and conspiracy from a message board. Nothing should be taken without a massive grain of salt.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch