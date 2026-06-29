On SI Previews Auburn’s Matchup With Ole Miss: Could Auburn Be a ‘Scary Team to Face’?

The Auburn Tigers have a gauntlet of an SEC schedule this season, and one matchup just about everyone has circled on their calendar is October 31, in which the Tigers will travel to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels.

Led by Pete Golding and Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels are expected to be a top-level team in 2026, though Rebels On SI writer Jimmy Petruzzi believes Alex Golesh’s program has one key strength and one key weakness that could make all the difference for the Tigers.

“Auburn might not be a name many think of when it comes to 2020s SEC football, but nevertheless, they are still a scary team to face, especially late in the season,” he wrote. “Once the offensive line gets the momentum going, Auburn will be able to dictate the pace of play and shorten the game.”

Petruzzi is referring to the Tigers’ rushing attack here, which is poised to be among the best in the nation if, to his point, the Tigers’ offensive line can get some momentum going. Led by Auburn returner Jeremiah Cobb, Baylor transfer Bryson Washington and dual-threat quarterback Byrum Brown, the Tigers have a significant opportunity to break off big runs while controlling the pace of the game.

However, Petruzzi also believes there is one factor that could lose Auburn the game, and it is one that Tiger fans are all too familiar with: offensive inconsistency.

“Inconsistency on offense is one of the largest concerns of the Auburn football team,” he said. “Whether it's turnovers at the wrong times, third-down failures, or stalling in the red zone, Auburn's offensive performance hasn't been up to par when facing good teams this decade. These are especially difficult when facing an explosive team like Ole Miss.”

Indeed, the Tigers’ offense has not been up to scratch over the past few years, and, in fact, it is that exact issue that got Hugh Freeze fired. The Tigers’ defense, in that time, has consistently been among the best in the nation, but Auburn’s offense has rarely been able to capitalize on the opportunities the defense provides.

Alex Golesh is clearly looking to change that this season, as the Tigers’ offense is almost completely brand-new, with only Jeremiah Cobb, the aforementioned RB1, returning as a starter from last year’s team. New quarterback Byrum Brown, who is known for his explosivity, will also look to make an impact in those moments, especially if he wants potentially to go toe-to-toe with Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss in the Heisman conversation.

Without a doubt, the Tigers’ Halloween matchup in Oxford will be one to watch, as both teams are in a pivotal year in their histories. If the Tigers can emerge from the Sip victorious, it will bode well not only for the Tigers’ 2026 season but also for their future as a whole.

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