PHOTOS: The best scenes from Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs LSU game

Every Auburn home game features a special tradition - Tiger Walk. One of the most unique traditions in all of college football.

Bryan Harsin, including his coaching staff, the Auburn football team, thousands of Auburn fans, and the Auburn band all meet outside of the stadium with one goal. Getting ready for Auburn's home football game and defending Jordan Hare Stadium.

Here are the best shots from Auburn's Tiger Walk before the LSU game.

