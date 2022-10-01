Skip to main content

PHOTOS: The best scenes from Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs LSU game

Take a look at Tiger Walk before Auburn takes on the LSU Tigers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Every Auburn home game features a special tradition - Tiger Walk. One of the most unique traditions in all of college football.

Bryan Harsin, including his coaching staff, the Auburn football team, thousands of Auburn fans, and the Auburn band all meet outside of the stadium with one goal. Getting ready for Auburn's home football game and defending Jordan Hare Stadium.

Here are the best shots from Auburn's Tiger Walk before the LSU game. 

Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Top stories on the Auburn vs LSU matchup

Bryan Harsin talks LSU

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Auburn vs LSU

Auburn Daily Staff Picks

Lindsay's Locks for Week Five

Scouting LSU: Behind Enemy Lines

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Scenes from Tiger Walk and the stadium walk-through prior to the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Football

PHOTOS: The best scenes from Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs LSU game

By Lance Dawe
Orange and Blue Equestrian 2022_9-30-2022_9866
News

PHOTOS: Blue-Orange Scrimmage Gives Sneak Peek at Auburn Equestrian’s 2022-23 Lineups

By Auburn Elvis
Tank Bigsby carries the ball vs Missouri.
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the LSU Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Aubie the Tiger vs the Missouri Tigers
Football

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Auburn vs LSU

By Trey Lee
Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) celebrates with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week Five

By Lance Dawe
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Five of college football

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) celebrates his sack during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Scouting LSU: Derick Hall will be key for Auburn on Saturday

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail
Podcasts

Podcast: Could Auburn football see new starters vs the LSU Tigers?

By Zac Blackerby