PHOTOS: The best scenes from Tiger Walk before the Missouri game

Every Auburn home game features a special tradition - Tiger Walk.

Bryan Harsin, his coaching staff, the Auburn football team, thousands of Auburn fans, and the Auburn band all meet outside of the stadium with one goal. Getting ready for Auburn's home football game and defending Jordan Hare Stadium.

Here are the best shots from Auburn's Tiger Walk before the Missouri game.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Kickoff is set for 11:00 am CT on ESPN between the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers.

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, and Quint Kessenich will be on the call.

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Top stories on the Auburn vs Mizzou matchup

Scouting Mizzou

Five reasons Auburn wins their conference opener against Missouri

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Missouri

Week Four Predictions

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Missouri?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch