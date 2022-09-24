PHOTOS: The best scenes from Tiger Walk before the Missouri game
Every Auburn home game features a special tradition - Tiger Walk.
Bryan Harsin, his coaching staff, the Auburn football team, thousands of Auburn fans, and the Auburn band all meet outside of the stadium with one goal. Getting ready for Auburn's home football game and defending Jordan Hare Stadium.
Here are the best shots from Auburn's Tiger Walk before the Missouri game.
Kickoff is set for 11:00 am CT on ESPN between the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers.
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, and Quint Kessenich will be on the call.
Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)
