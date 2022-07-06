Skip to main content

Five recruits Auburn football needs to pursue hard

Auburn football needs to land these five players.

The Auburn coaching staff is hard at work trying to bring in recruits from the 2023 class. 

The Tigers have already landed four players. These players include four-star Jeremiah Cobb, four-star receiver Karmello English, four-star safety Terrance Love, and three-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner. 

These four players are highly talented recruits, but now the coaching staff's job is to keep the recruits coming in. 

Let's take a look at five players that Auburn needs to add to the 2023 recruiting class.

Jaquavious Russaw

Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Russaw is a five-star recruit from right down the road in Montgomery. He has quickly risen to near the top of the ranks of the class of 2023. He is a bit smaller than you usually expect an edge rusher to be, but he makes up for it with strength and quickness. If the Tigers were to land Russaw, he would immediately become the staple piece of the class of 2023. 

DJ Chester

Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Chester is a four-star offensive tackle from Georgia. He is 6-foot-5 and weighs over 300-pounds. Tackle is a position of need for the Tigers, so adding a top 100 recruit like Chester would be massive for Auburn. He is a dominant run blocker, and the defender he is blocking often ends up on his back. Chester would be the best offensive line recruit the Tigers have gotten in a long time. 

Jacorious Hart

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25

Hart is a player that is not a very highly ranked recruit, but he is a hometown kid from Auburn. He is the type of player who could develop into a great player if given a chance. It is always easy to root for the hometown hero, and Hart could be the next one for the Tigers. His only power five offer is from Auburn. The Tigers have a great chance of landing him and turning him into a stud. 

Hunter Osborne

Coach Jeff Schmedding at Auburn football practice on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Osborne is a four-star defensive lineman from Trussville, Alabama. He is great at stopping the run and getting after the quarterback. He is a top 150 recruit, so he is being recruited hard by many schools. Adding Osborne would really help the defensive line reload after losing a lot of talent after this upcoming season. 

Jamaal Jarrett

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Jarrett is a four-star defensive lineman from North Carolina. This kid is a mountain of a man, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 350-pounds. He can play any position on the defensive line and is very explosive. Jarrett has many connections on the Auburn football team, which will hopefully help the Tigers land him. He is a character and would be loved by all Auburn fans if he chose to play his college ball on the Plains. 

Adding any of the players would be great for the class of 2023 but adding all of them would be tremendous. 

The Auburn coaching staff looks well on their way to bringing a very talented class. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Football

Five recruits Auburn football needs to pursue hard

By Andrew Stefaniak1 minute ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers pitcher Trace Bright (21) throws in the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Trace Bright Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

By Lindsay Crosby2 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25
Football

Auburn football's Bryan Harsin ranked towards the bottom of SEC coaches

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Jospeh Gonzalez pitching for USA Baseball.
Baseball

Joseph Gonzalez earns roster spot on USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

By Auburn Daily Staff21 hours ago
Thompson linebacker Kendall Franklin LB (20) and Thompson linebacker Seth Hampton (18) work to tackle Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr] 7a Championship Central Vs Thompson
Football

Updated look at the Auburn football recruiting class after landing Karmello English

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Arkansas Razorbacks

By Lance Dawe22 hours ago
Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Football

Keldric Faulk picks Florida State over the Auburn Tigers

By Zac BlackerbyJul 5, 2022
Auburn Tigers infielder Brooks Carlson (19) celebrates after hitting a home run as Auburn Tigers take on Florida State Seminoles during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Baseball

Where Auburn baseball finished the season in every college baseball poll

By Zac BlackerbyJul 5, 2022