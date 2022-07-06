Five recruits Auburn football needs to pursue hard

The Auburn coaching staff is hard at work trying to bring in recruits from the 2023 class.

The Tigers have already landed four players. These players include four-star Jeremiah Cobb, four-star receiver Karmello English, four-star safety Terrance Love, and three-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner.

These four players are highly talented recruits, but now the coaching staff's job is to keep the recruits coming in.

Let's take a look at five players that Auburn needs to add to the 2023 recruiting class.

Jaquavious Russaw Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Russaw is a five-star recruit from right down the road in Montgomery. He has quickly risen to near the top of the ranks of the class of 2023. He is a bit smaller than you usually expect an edge rusher to be, but he makes up for it with strength and quickness. If the Tigers were to land Russaw, he would immediately become the staple piece of the class of 2023. DJ Chester © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Chester is a four-star offensive tackle from Georgia. He is 6-foot-5 and weighs over 300-pounds. Tackle is a position of need for the Tigers, so adding a top 100 recruit like Chester would be massive for Auburn. He is a dominant run blocker, and the defender he is blocking often ends up on his back. Chester would be the best offensive line recruit the Tigers have gotten in a long time. Jacorious Hart © Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK Hart is a player that is not a very highly ranked recruit, but he is a hometown kid from Auburn. He is the type of player who could develop into a great player if given a chance. It is always easy to root for the hometown hero, and Hart could be the next one for the Tigers. His only power five offer is from Auburn. The Tigers have a great chance of landing him and turning him into a stud. Hunter Osborne Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Osborne is a four-star defensive lineman from Trussville, Alabama. He is great at stopping the run and getting after the quarterback. He is a top 150 recruit, so he is being recruited hard by many schools. Adding Osborne would really help the defensive line reload after losing a lot of talent after this upcoming season. Jamaal Jarrett © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Jarrett is a four-star defensive lineman from North Carolina. This kid is a mountain of a man, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 350-pounds. He can play any position on the defensive line and is very explosive. Jarrett has many connections on the Auburn football team, which will hopefully help the Tigers land him. He is a character and would be loved by all Auburn fans if he chose to play his college ball on the Plains.

Adding any of the players would be great for the class of 2023 but adding all of them would be tremendous.

The Auburn coaching staff looks well on their way to bringing a very talented class.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch