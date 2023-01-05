Podcast: Auburn football is ready to secure some offensive linemen
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are in desperate need of offensive linemen. This week, guys like Damieon George, Marcellous Johnson, Gunnar Britton, and others are going to see what the Auburn football program has to offer to guys in the transfer portal.
If Auburn is able to land these guys, it will make the 2023 Auburn football roster better instantly. The search for a transfer quarterback to compete with Robby Ashford continues. We should get a better understanding of the roster over the next week.
On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Jake Crain of Crain and Company to talk about the latest Auburn football news and rumors. They also discuss the hire of Bobby Petrino at Texas A&M and how it impacts the Auburn Tigers.
You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.
Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.
Related Stories
Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft
DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season
Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans
What does PFF say about Dillon Wade
WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube