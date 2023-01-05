Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football is ready to secure some offensive linemen

Some offensive linemen could be heading to Auburn...

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are in desperate need of offensive linemen. This week, guys like Damieon George, Marcellous Johnson, Gunnar Britton, and others are going to see what the Auburn football program has to offer to guys in the transfer portal.

If Auburn is able to land these guys, it will make the 2023 Auburn football roster better instantly. The search for a transfer quarterback to compete with Robby Ashford continues. We should get a better understanding of the roster over the next week.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Jake Crain of Crain and Company to talk about the latest Auburn football news and rumors. They also discuss the hire of Bobby Petrino at Texas A&M and how it impacts the Auburn Tigers.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (17)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football is ready to secure some offensive linemen

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 31, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) is tackled by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40) at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn could land Wake Forest transfer Rondell Bothroyd

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Gus Malzahn to give up playcalling duties at UCF

By Zac Blackerby
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) sheds tacklers as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Catholic defeated Trinity 52-7.
Football

Jeremiah Cobb is going to bring a lot to the table for the Tigers

By Andrew Stefaniak
Dec 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn makes top six for 2024 guard Cam Scott

By Andrew Stefaniak
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (18)
Basketball

Podcast: Auburn basketball falls to the Georgia Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby
Zep Jasper
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s loss vs. Georgia

By Jeremy Robuck
Chris Moore vs Georgia State
Basketball

WATCH: Auburn runs a smooth out of bounds play for Chris Moore

By Lance Dawe