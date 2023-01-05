Podcast: Auburn football is ready to secure some offensive linemen

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are in desperate need of offensive linemen. This week, guys like Damieon George, Marcellous Johnson, Gunnar Britton, and others are going to see what the Auburn football program has to offer to guys in the transfer portal.

If Auburn is able to land these guys, it will make the 2023 Auburn football roster better instantly. The search for a transfer quarterback to compete with Robby Ashford continues. We should get a better understanding of the roster over the next week.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Jake Crain of Crain and Company to talk about the latest Auburn football news and rumors. They also discuss the hire of Bobby Petrino at Texas A&M and how it impacts the Auburn Tigers.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch