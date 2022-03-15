Experience and versatility key for Roger McCreary heading into NFL Draft

All-American cornerback Roger McCreary broke down what his most valuable assets as a corner are heading into the NFL Draft.

Former Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary has arguably the highest ceiling of any Auburn draft prospect this year.

His final two seasons on The Plains were highlighted by PFF praise, highlights, awards, and an All-American honor in 2021. Now, he turns the page has he begins the next chapter of his career.

When I asked McCreary what his most valuable asset as a cornerback was, he said that he doesn't like to limit himself to one specific attribute but if he had to choose one, it would be his experience he gained at the collegiate level.

“My most valuable asset is my experience," McCreary said. “Experience in college shutting down the opponents best receivers every game.”

McCreary made a name for himself at Auburn University by consistently going up against elite receivers and shutting them down night in and night out. He's faced off against guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Treylon Burks, Elijah Moore, Jahan Dotson, and plenty more that will make their way onto NFL rosters if they haven't already.

One of the concerns with McCreary is his size. He's listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. His NFL.com scouting overview describes him as a "press-man cornerback with physical limitations that could create occasional roller-coaster matchups on Sundays."

The argument could be made that despite his size, he's already had to deal with taller receivers in the SEC and has found ways to control them. “No other corner in this combine has played against the receivers like the ones I have. I’ve had the most difficult competition out of all of them," McCreary said when asked about his time in the SEC.

"Going against all of those guys (in college), I learned that l I couldn't play them all the same," McCreary noted in an interview with the Pick Six Podcast. "I had to play with difference techniques and stuff. I feel like they just made me smarter for the game and figuring out their weaknesses and learning the play before it happened."

It's not just the experience for McCreary, who racked up 135 tackles, 38 pass deflections, and six interceptions during his time at Auburn. His versatility on the field has been key, especially during the change from Kevin Steele's scheme to Derek Mason's in 2021.

“I'm great at adjusting to different systems... so wherever I go, I think I'll be able to fit in very well. I can play man, I can play zone, I can do anything asked of me. Getting to see so much in college definitely helped.”

The 87th annual NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

