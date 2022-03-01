Here is when Bryan Harsin is scheduled to speak at SEC Media Days

Skip to main content

When is Bryan Harsin schedule to speak at SEC Media Days?

It's year two of SEC Media Days for Coach Harsin.

Bryan Harsin's first round at SEC Media Days was... interesting, to say the least.

Harsin spoke on the final day of the event in Hoover last year, having time to answer only three questions from the media. His lengthy opening statement took up almost the entire time he had at the podium. I was one of the lucky three that was able to ask him a question.

The statement was over twenty-seven hundred words and about four pages long. For reference, Mark Stoops' opening statement was right at one thousand words long, and he answered 17 questions. 

Harsin gets a second shot at SEC Media Days this year, this time at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The event will span from Monday, July 18th, to Thursday, July 21st. Coach Harsin is once again scheduled to speak on the final day.

Now that he has officially stepped into the SEC, I'm sure there will be a lot more in-depth conversations had about year one as well as how he and his staff are approaching the 2022 season.

Here is a look at the entire SEC Media Days schedule.

Monday, July 18

LSU - Brian Kelly
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 19

Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 20

Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Florida - Billy Napier
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 21

Auburn - Bryan Harsin
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Here is when Bryan Harsin is scheduled to speak at SEC Media Days

By Lance Dawe
4 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the third quarter after the game in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Alabama expected to hire former Auburn wide receivers coach

By Zac Blackerby
45 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (23) reacts towards the fans after intercepting the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary falls out of NFL Draft expert's top 50

By Zac Blackerby
1 hour ago
Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is put on his head by Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports
Football

A look ahead to Auburn’s EDGE position before spring practice

By Gray Oldenburg
3 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Today is a huge day for Auburn Football, Bryan Harsin

By Zac Blackerby
4 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) and forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrate with the student section after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Razorbacks claim top spot

By Lance Dawe
20 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Latavious Brini (36) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) in the end zone on fourth down at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Georgia Bulldogs lead the Auburn Tigers 17-3 at halftime.
Football

A look at Auburn's wide receiver position before spring practice

By Lance Dawe
22 hours ago
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Recruiting

What we learned about Auburn's targets in Atlanta's talent showcase

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 28, 2022