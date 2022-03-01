Here is when Bryan Harsin is scheduled to speak at SEC Media Days

When is Bryan Harsin schedule to speak at SEC Media Days?
Bryan Harsin's first round at SEC Media Days was... interesting, to say the least.
Harsin spoke on the final day of the event in Hoover last year, having time to answer only three questions from the media. His lengthy opening statement took up almost the entire time he had at the podium. I was one of the lucky three that was able to ask him a question.
The statement was over twenty-seven hundred words and about four pages long. For reference, Mark Stoops' opening statement was right at one thousand words long, and he answered 17 questions.
Harsin gets a second shot at SEC Media Days this year, this time at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The event will span from Monday, July 18th, to Thursday, July 21st. Coach Harsin is once again scheduled to speak on the final day.
Now that he has officially stepped into the SEC, I'm sure there will be a lot more in-depth conversations had about year one as well as how he and his staff are approaching the 2022 season.
Here is a look at the entire SEC Media Days schedule.
Monday, July 18
LSU - Brian Kelly
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz
Tuesday, July 19
Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 20
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Florida - Billy Napier
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 21
Auburn - Bryan Harsin
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
