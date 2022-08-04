Skip to main content

The national media is sleeping on Auburn football's running back room

This is why Auburn's running back room is one of the best in the country.

On3 Sports posted a graphic that ranked the top five running back rooms in the SEC. This list did not include the Auburn Tigers and their dynamic backfield of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. 

In the piece at On3 Sports, Auburn was considered an honorable mention on this list, with the author saying the Tigers just missed the cut. The five teams were Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.

The argument can be made that Auburn has the best backfield in the SEC because both of their two primary rushers have proven that they can put up great numbers in the SEC. 

ESPN ranked their 50 best SEC rushers from a season, and Bigsby was fourth on this list, with Hunter being 19th. Of the five schools on this list, not one team has two returning rushers in the top 20. 

The Auburn offensive line is one of the issues that led to some struggles in the run game a season ago, but these guys have another season under their belt, so the hope is that they will improve this year.

Many of the running backs for these five schools are either young and unproven in the SEC or transfers. 

There are some outstanding running backs that play for the schools on this list, like Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama, Chris Rodriguez Jr. from Kentucky, Devon Achane from Texas A&M, and Zach Evans from Ole Miss. Those four guys are studs and will make a lot of money playing on Sundays down the road. 

While all of these guys will have great years for their respective schools, the depth behind them is either unproven or not there. 

On Pro Football Focus's running back grades for the SEC, Bigsby had the tenth best grade in 2021, and Hunter had the 18th best grade. This is another stat highlighting that Auburn has two workhorse running backs with plenty of SEC experience. 

The only real knock on Auburn's running game would be that Bigsby only averaged 4.9 yards per carry a season ago. But a nice way to combat that is with Hunter's 6.7 yards per carry a season ago that had him only behind Achane from A&M. 

To go on top of all this information is that fact that the Tigers added talented running back Damari Alston in their 2022 recruiting class. He is unproven but will be the Tiger's third-string back, assuming he beats out Sean Jackson. He has a ton of upside and could be effective on the field this season if the team needed him. 

So if the discussion is about whether or not Auburn's running back room is top five in the SEC, that is a definitive yes. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The national media is sleeping on Auburn football's running back room

By Andrew Stefaniak43 seconds ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley arrested

By Andrew Stefaniak31 minutes ago
Aubie the Tiger poses during pregame festivities at the Birmingham Bowl.
Football

Aubie the Tiger ranked No. 1 college mascot of 2022

By Lance Dawe3 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and his players honor cancer victims during the AUTLIVE game as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Basketball

Auburn basketball in Isreal: The spiritual side of the team's historic trip to the Holy Land

By Jeremy Robuck5 hours ago
Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is put on his head by Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports
Football

Top Ten NFL Draft Prospects for Auburn football

By Lindsay Crosby7 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team from the bench at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
Basketball

Auburn basketball target Amani Hansberry cuts list to five

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
Coach Roc Bellantoni Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing edge rusher Ashley Williams

By Andrew StefaniakAug 3, 2022 2:19 PM EDT
Auburn football helmet at SEC Media Days.
Football

Four-star EDGE Ashley Williams commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Lance DaweAug 3, 2022 1:54 PM EDT