As the Auburn Tigers wrap up a stellar first season under new head coach Alex Golesh, just one regular-season test remains before their first bowl game since 2023: the Iron Bowl. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who will face off with the Tigers, have been strong this season, finishing the year ranked No. 6 nationally and as 16.5-point favorites against their rival Tigers.

It’s not hard to see why, either; the Tide have been quite impressive in just about every facet of the game throughout the season, barring a few rough showings in their losses to Tennessee and Georgia. Three players could make all the difference for the Tide against Auburn, though they could also prove to be Alabama’s downfall if the Tigers are able to contain their play.

Keelon Russell - Quarterback

One of the nation’s premier quarterbacks, Russell won the starting job over Austin Mack in the preseason and hasn’t looked back–after all, there’s a reason Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin referred to him as ‘one of the most dangerous guys in the country.’ Russell can take the top off your secondary for quick scores, and if that’s not working, he can also consistently create production with his legs to keep the Tide rolling.

Beating Russell will likely come down to three major aspects–keeping him in the pocket, spying his elite rushing ability and exhibiting strong coverage in the secondary- all aspects that the Tigers have proven an ability to do, even if not on the most consistent basis. The Tigers will need to find that gear on Saturday, though, or Russell could dismantle Durkin’s defense like he has so many times already this season.

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Ryan Coleman-Williams - Wide Receiver

Nearly an Auburn commit before Jalen Milroe’s miracle play to win the Iron Bowl back in 2023, Coleman-Williams has proven to be one of the more flashy, quick-scoring deep threats in the country. Even though his production this season has fallen slightly behind that of Lotzier Brooks and Rico Scott, he still leads the Tide in receiving touchdowns, and he’s surely eager to rebound after not hauling in a pass against the Tigers last season.

Coleman-Williams is far from a beloved figure on the Plains, and that extra bit of animosity could prove to be the difference on Saturday. After all, much of the Tigers’ defensive resources will likely be focused on Brooks and Scott, and if Coleman-Williams is able to find a quick touch in open space, he’s proven time and time again that he’s quite difficult to bring down.

Yhonzae Pierre - Linebacker

Pierre, like Coleman-Williams, may not lead his team in total production, but he’s been incredibly effective in one key aspect of the game: getting in the backfield and bringing the quarterback down. Leading the Tide with a whopping 6.5 sacks this season, he’s a nightmare matchup for the Tigers, who have surrendered the most sacks in the SEC this season.

Especially if Byrum Brown is dealing with an injury, as the Tigers’ availability report suggests, Pierre could create serious problems for a Tiger offense that has struggled to keep its quarterback protected all season.

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