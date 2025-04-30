Three Best Auburn Adds by NFL Teams During 2025 NFL Draft Season
The NFL Draft was one that fulfilled many dreams. It also made several players grow chips on their shoulders for not being selected higher or not at all.
For the Auburn Tigers, only three players were drafted while another nine players signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents, giving the program 12 total players that joined NFL franchises last weekend.
Here are the three best fits following those 12 additions.
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, No. 158 in 5th Round, Los Angeles Chargers
KeAndre Lambert-Smith was the second Tiger to be drafted. He led the Tigers in receiving yards this past season with 981. He also co-led in receiving touchdowns with eight alongside freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman. The Chargers desperately need help at wide receiver.
Justin Herbert needs a few more weapons that he could utilize, and Lambert-Smith is one bigger body that he will be happy about. The Chargers likely see Lambert-Smith as someone who could turn into what they had hoped wide receiver Quentin Johnson never did. Johnson has battled both inconsistency and injuries in his short time in the NFL.
Lambert-Smith could be the direct competitor for his job, despite being a bit shorter. Lambert-Smith will also be a significantly cheaper option considering he is a late-round rookie.
LB Dorian Mausi, UDFA Signee, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings signed four Auburn Tigers’ undrafted free agents over the weekend. One of these was Auburn linebacker Dorian Mausi, the Tigers’ leading tackler a season ago with 81 total tackles. Alongside that, he also added 2.5 sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble to his tally.
Outside of the Vikings’ starters which include Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel, their depth doesn’t really include any names of note. Mausi could be a great benefit for the Vikings, but similarly to Lambert-Smith, he will be cheaper than any of their current options.
First, he'll have to prove himself by making the 53-man roster.
LB Jalen McLeod, No. 194 in 6th Round, Jacksonville Jaguars
Like Mausi, Jalen McLeod was one of the defensive leaders in 2024 for the Tigers. with 56 total tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection. Despite being drafted late, McLeod might be better than his sixth-round selection.
It also won't hurt that McLeod will learn from what could be one of the best units on the Jaguars. He will get to learn from Josh Hines-Allen, Devin Lloyd, Ventrell Miller, and Foyesade Oluokun. As it stands, ESPN has McLeod already on the updated depth chart for the Jaguars as the second “Sam” linebacker behind Devin Lloyd.
That already is encouraging for McLeod's chances to make an immediate impact as a rookie.