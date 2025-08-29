Three Bold Season Opener Predictions for Auburn Tigers Defense
We are just a few short hours away from the Auburn Tigers kicking off the 2025 football season against the Baylor Bears on Friday at 7 p.m. in Waco, Texas. Soon, speculation will be worth less than a screen door on a submarine, and all that will matter will be what happens between the painted lines. Let’s cap off speculation season with three bold predictions for Auburn’s defense against Baylor.
Faulk Won’t Lead Team in Sacks
Yes, Keldric Faulk will start the season as one of the country’s most hyped defensive linemen. And he will more than likely finish that way. But we all know it, you all know it, and something tells me that esteemed defensive mind and Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is aware of it, too. Aranda and his offensive staff will certainly have all eyes on Faulk. Baylor will enter Friday night with a “don’t let 15 beat us” type plan.
So, maybe Faulk doesn’t beat Baylor in the stat sheet. But the Bears paying so much attention to him will only open the door for one of the other dangerous front-seven men to step up and take down Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson.
Demarcus Riddick Leads Team in Tackles
This isn’t even that bold. Riddick flew all around the field last season, recording 27 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, and three sacks. Riddick proved to be a budding star on this Tigers' defense, and he is primed for a substantial 2025. And perhaps with the Bears focused on Faulk up front, Riddick will be able to take advantage of his ability to roam freely in the middle of the field and find the ball carrier often. Expect Riddick to leap off your screen often this season.
Rayshawn Pleasant Has Two Big Returns
This should probably land in a Three Bold Predictions for Special Teams article. Pleasant transferred to Auburn from Tulane, where he returned two kicks and one interception for touchdowns in 2024. Pleasant will probably see plenty of time at corner back over the course of 2024, but he will likely do his most damage as the deep man on kickoff returns. And whether it is on kickoff returns or on defense, expect Pleasant to flip the field multiple times for the Tigers in Waco.