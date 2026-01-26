Three Former Auburn Players Set to Play in Super Bowl

AUBURN, Ala.- Three former Auburn Tigers have officially punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX after wins during the NFL Conference Championship weekend. Regardless of the outcome of the Super Bowl, a former Auburn Tiger will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have a pair of Auburn Tigers on the roster, those two Tigers being linebacker/edge Derick Hall and cornerback Nehiamiah Pritchett. Hall, a former Auburn team captain, was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks and has been with the Seahawks ever since. In four years at Auburn, Hall recorded 146 career tackles, 19 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Hall’s best season thus far in his NFL journey came during the 2024 NFL season, where he recorded 37 tackles, two forced fumbles, eight sacks, and a fumble recovery, which he returned for a 64-yard touchdown. This season, Hall took somewhat of a step back while battling injuries throughout the year and missing three games. But Hall was still able to record 30 tackles and two sacks on the year.

The other former Tiger on the Seahawks is cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett. Pritchett is primarily a special teams player for the Seahawks, but still sees a bit of playing time in a loaded cornerback room. During the 2025 season, he recorded 14 defensive tackles and two pass defenses. His best outing this season came against the Arizona Cardinals, where he saw significant playing time and made a name for himself in the Seattle secondary.

New England Patriots

For the Patriots, they have arguably one of the best defensive players throughout the NFL Playoffs in Carlton Davis III. Davis was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 in the second round. He played for the Buccaneers until 2024, when he was traded to the Detroit Lions. In 2025, he found a new home in New England, where he is Super Bowl-bound.

At Auburn, Davis recorded 138 tackles, 21 pass defenses, and four interceptions. He was part of the 2017 Auburn team that reached the SEC Championship, which was the last time the Tigers made an appearance in the conference championship game.

During the Patriots' three playoff games, Davis recorded 14 tackles, four pass defenses, and even had a two-interception game against the Houston Texans.

Davis is not new to the Super Bowl, unlike Hall and Pritchett, as he won a Super Bowl in 2020 with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Davis is now on a mission to win his second career Super Bowl since making it to the NFL.

