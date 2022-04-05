Skip to main content

Two Auburn Tigers make it onto NFL Draft Big Board

Auburn had two of their three prospects selected to Ian Cummings' NFL Draft Big Board.

The Tigers made 

Ian Cummings, a writer for profootballnetwork.com, put out his 2022 NFL Draft Big Board, consisting of 300 college prospects ranked from top to bottom.

Auburn Cornerback Roger McCreary made the list, coming in at No. 59 on the board. The All-American corner was at one point a potential first round selection according to some media outlets, but unfortunately his stock has declined over the past couple of months. 59 seems like a reasonable spot for McCreary to go.

The reason for McCreary's fall in the draft has to do with his physical limitations, according to his NFL.com scouting overview. On the flip side, NFL Draft expert Bucky Brooks described McCreary as "A stingy cover corner with a game ideally suited to play in a press-heavy scheme. He is an aggressive "bump-and-run" defender with the speed, quickness, and athleticism to shadow premier receivers at the line of scrimmage." You could argue that Auburn's scheme hurt his stock.

The Tigers had one other player make the board with safety Smoke Monday coming in at No. 234. I'm curious to see where Monday falls, as he was not the best in coverage for the Tigers. He made up for it with athleticism and ball-hawking ability.

The 87th annual NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 28th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

