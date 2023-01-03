Skip to main content

WATCH: Auburn signees Kayin Lee and Darron Reed make plays during All-American Bowl Practice

Kayin Lee and Darron Reed should have a bright futures at Auburn.

The Auburn Tigers turned the 2023 signing class around by flipping guys like former Ohio State cornerback commit Kayin Lee. 

Lee is spending this week at the All-American Bowl where the top 100 players in high school football compete. 

Lee has shown his ability to use his feet to put himself in a position to make plays against defenders. He also has shown awareness and the ability to track the ball while it is in the air. His speed and natural ability make it tough to find space against him and even tougher to haul in the ball. 

Here is a rep where he uses his speed to make the play. 

Here's a different angle of the same rep. 

Defensive line signee Darron Lee has shown moments at practice as well. Here's a tweet showing his ability to disrupt the opposing offensive line. 

