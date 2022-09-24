Skip to main content

WATCH: Robby Ashford scores first TD of Auburn vs Missouri

The Tigers are on the board against Mizzou.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford scored on an 11-yard run in his first collegiate start against Missouri on Saturday.

Ashford started in place of TJ Finley, who is out for the game with a shoulder injury.

The Tigers' drive started at the 41-yard line and took seven and a half minutes to complete. 14 plays, 59 yards, all rush attempts. There were a few drop backs from Ashford on the drive that immediately turned into scrambles. He finished with 32 yards on five attempts.

The scoring drive featured two fourth-and-one conversions. Tigers living up to that "fourth-and-one mentality" Harsin has preached.

Star running back Tank Bigsby has yet to see "workhorse" numbers this season, but had seven carries for 30 yards on the drive.

Missouri started the game with a quick three and out, including a sack from Colby Wooden to close it the drive.

Following a Missouri turnover in Auburn territory, the Tigers scored yet again, this time from three yards out. Bigsby makes it 14-0 Auburn.

You can check out the highlight of Ashford's run below.

Top stories on the Auburn vs Mizzou matchup

Scouting Mizzou

Five reasons Auburn wins their conference opener against Missouri

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Missouri

Week Four Predictions

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Missouri?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

WATCH: Robby Ashford scores first TD of Auburn vs Missouri

By Lance Dawe
Tiger Walk prior to the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Live blog: Auburn football hosts the Missouri Tigers

By Andrew Stefaniak
Bryan Harsin and Robby Ashford pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

Bruce Feldman believes that a loss to Missouri would all but seal Bryan Harsin's fate at Auburn

By Lance Dawe
Tiger Walk prior to the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

PHOTOS: The best scenes from Tiger Walk before the Missouri game

By Zac Blackerby
A message from the Tiger fans prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Auburn Twitter is ready for another game day

By Zac Blackerby
Frederick Douglass' Jamarrion Harkless yells in frustration after South Warren scored a late fourth quarter touchdown to seal the Spartans' win in the 5A KHSAA football championship Saturday. Dec.3, 2021 South Warren Vs Frederick Douglass 2021 State Football Championship
Football

Auburn football commit Jamarrion Harkless discusses why he chose the Tigers

By Andrew Stefaniak
Penn State vs Auburn FB - 2022_9-17-2022_5140
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Missouri Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable 9: A battle of Tigers

By Trey Lee