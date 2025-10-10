Why Former Alabama QB Believes Auburn Can 'Take Over' the Georgia Game
The Auburn Tigers, despite early-season struggles, have a believer in the least likely of places when facing the University of Georgia.
While appearing on the "See Ball, Get Ball" YouTube channel, former Alabama quarterback-turned-analyst Greg McElroy believes the Tigers could surprise people against Georgia despite it's early-season struggles offensively.
"I think the negativity surrounding Auburn is a bit premature, just to be honest with you," he said. "Like, they have guys that could take over the game. And I think it's probably three or four on offense that could really do it."
Auburn does not lack talent on the offense. Yet, they just need to get the play calling together. Subsequently, they can be used properly. For example, Auburn squandered two chances to gain one yard late against Texas A&M.
Instead of running the ball, the coaching staff called pass plays. The Aggies emerged victorious, based on little more than Auburn's game mismanagement that borders on coaching malpractice.
McElroy elaborated his point further by mentioning receiver Cam Coleman, who has been largely underused this season, something Hugh Freeze emphasized the team wanted to change moving forward.
"I mean, Cam Coleman's probably the best example. He's a matchup nightmare," McElroy said. "He's got length. He can get over the top. He can win the contested catch. And if it's anything like the Tennessee game, for example, I know different styles, different offenses, and whatnot, but if you want to put Cam Coleman out there on your number two corner, like, look out."
Coleman is due for a breakout, but he needs targets. In three October games, Coleman tallied just five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. The offense needs to target him regularly to beat Georgia.
Another aspect of criticism towards Auburn has been the poor execution of its offensive line.
Only one team (Sam Houston State) in FBS surrendered more sacks than Auburn. With 21 sacks and ample film available, the offensive line more than struggled, even with basic concepts.
For example, the tackles, two highly touted transfer portal additions in Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy, haven't shown the ability to adjust. Oklahoma ran stunts and twists in concert with the occasional delayed blitzes to embarrass the Tigers.
The Sooners dominated upfront, posting a stat line of 10 sacks resulting in -44 yards, 14 tackles for loss resulting in -63 yards and three quarterback hurries.
McElroy thinks that while the line repeatedly failed, another cause exists.
"Look at the offensive line for Auburn. Now, while I don't think it's great, I think a lot of this had to do with indecisiveness from time to time. Jackson Arnold, new offense, not trying to make a mistake. He's trying to be perfect," McElroy explained. "At some point, when you're a dog, let it fly."
When a quarterback holds the ball for too long, it develops into a major issue, another thing Freeze has emphasized in recent weeks.
The offense will only go as far as its quarterback carries them. Consequently, Auburn constantly suffers from this level of poor play.
Still, McElroy believes the Tigers, should the self-inflicted issues be taken care of, can potentially lead to Auburn's first win over Georgia since 2017.
Kickoff between the Tigers and the Bulldogs is at 6:30 p.m. CT with television coverage on ABC.