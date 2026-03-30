Young Linebacker Embracing Larger Leadership Role on Auburn's Defense

The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of spring practice, and the new coaching staff is continuing to identify who the locker room leaders and culture setters will be as the large volume of USF transfers looks to mesh with the remaining former Tigers still on the roster.

One of those new leaders has been linebacker Bryce Deas, who was just a freshman in 2025.

Deas has been a highly vocal presence during practices so far, continuing Auburn’s recent tradition of young linebackers stepping into prominent team roles. Demarcus Riddick did much of the same last season before suffering an injury, and junior Xavier Atkins has also looked to take a step forward for this season after being a First Team All-SEC selection.

“Oh man, it’s been great,” said Deas. “I love to be watched, because, you know, it keeps me on my stuff, you know what I’m saying? Keeping the young guys right, it keeps me right naturally, so it's been great leading the young guys. I mean, we’ve got great, great young linebackers. Even just on the defense, we’ve got amazing young guys.”

Deas played meaningful minutes as a freshman, recording 12 tackles and two pass deflections. It was extremely clear that the former four-star has the athleticism to play the position at a high level, but the technique needed a bit of work.

However, he has clearly put that work in, as shown by the feedback from his teammates.

“It really allows me to have that confidence, you know what I’m saying, because coming in young, you know, young guys don’t always have the confidence to lead,” Deas said. “But yeah, it just allows me to have that confidence and go out there and be vocal.”

The linebacking corps certainly profiles to be the strongest group for Auburn in 2026, with at least four players that could all be plus contributors for the defense. Atkins will be the expected starter after his electric 2025 season, and Riddick will look to rebound to his 2024 form after missing the majority of 2025 due to a shoulder injury.

The other two strong players in the unit are Deas and Elijah Melendez, who are both elite athletes for the position. Both players have been developing as technicians this offseason, and should be able to provide plus play for the unit as well. In an age where teams are using as few as two linebackers at a time, having four high-quality players at the position should be an extremely valuable asset for the defense to keep the entire rotation fresh.

Additionally, with three of the four top players at the position looking like leaders, they can be an anchoring presence on a defense that saw a lot of offseason portal churn in both the defensive front and the secondary. That strong group would help establish Alex Golesh’s targeted culture of leadership as the Tigers look to make a push in 2026