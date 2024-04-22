Former Auburn Tiger Predicted To Land In The NFC In Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Auburn Tigers will have some former standouts get selected this weekend in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Auburn saw a huge part of their defense enter their name in the NFL Draft after this season, several from the defensive backs room. The former Tigers are populating the middle rounds of mock drafts everywhere.
In the latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft on Walter Football, former Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett was predicted to go to the Detroit Lions with the 73rd overall pick.
"Here’s another cornerback for the Lions, who really need to address their secondary," Walt writes detailing the selection. "Nehemiah Pritchett is coming off a down year, but has enough talent to rebound and become a starter."
Pritchett is one of three Auburn Tiger defensive backs expected to get drafted. He played alongside DJ James and Jaylin Simpson in Mobile, AL earlier this offseason during Senior Bowl practice. Pritchett impressed scouts and seemed to be the Auburn Tigers who raised their stock the most while working out in front of NFL scouts.
Other Auburn standouts that could be selected this week in the NFL Draft are defensive lineman Marcus Harris. His size could hold him back but it's hard to knock his production. His 40 tackles and seven sacks while playing as one of the better defensive linemen in the SEC will garner some attention.
Fellow defensive lineman Justin Rogers could get some attention. The former 5-star recruit is getting some buzz to be a potnetial selection in the last few round of the draft.
There hasn't been much draft buzz around former Auburn offensive lineman Gunner Britton but his frame, skillset, and approach to the game could be a solid under the rade add for an NFL teeam this week.