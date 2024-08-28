Hugh Freeze on 2024 Auburn Tigers: ‘Looks More Like an SEC Roster’
The Auburn Tigers did not have their best season in 2023.
The Tigers managed to get back to a bowl game after failing to qualify for one in 2022 but that was the high point of the season.
Auburn will be looking to accomplish more in year two under head coach Hugh Freeze. Freeze believes this is possible.
Freeze participated in the weekly SEC head coaches teleconference and talked about improvements Auburn made over the offseason.
One reason Freeze gave for the Tigers' potential for a bounce-back year in 2024 is having a roster that looks like it belongs in the SEC.
“There’s no question our roster is deeper and looks more like an SEC roster,” Freeze said. “I still think we’re two recruiting classes away from saying ‘hey our roster rivals that of those that are playing for the College Football Championship and the SEC Championship.’ That doesn’t mean you can’t win games, there’s no question that we’re deeper and more competitive in practice and look different to the eye. That’s exciting to see, I know we’re moving in the right direction with recruiting and anxious about the future here at Auburn.”
Auburn currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country and No. 1 Class of 2026 according to 247 Sports.
Freeze overhauled Auburn’s wide receiver room and brought in four intriguing freshmen including five-star recruits Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson. Freeze addressed his confidence in the young receivers to be prepared.
“I expect them to be ready,” Freeze said. “That’s the expectation and I think they have to embrace that and have to be hard on themselves and our coaches have to be hard on themselves.”
Freeze talked about tight end Rivaldo Fairweather and how he will be in a better position to succeed with the added talent at wide receiver.
“I think it’s only going to help him, truthfully,” Freeze said. “If we can produce at the outside with the likes of Perry (Thompson) and Cam (Coleman) and Dre (KeAndre Lambert-Smith) and some of those guys, if they can produce it’s only going to make the matchup on him (Fairweather) more difficult. He’s been very, very solid all the way through camp. He’s improved himself, he looks even stronger and bigger. He’s done well in the run game. He should have an All-Conference type year.”
Freeze mentioned what he has seen from cornerback Keionte Scott who is expected to be a leader for Auburn in the defensive secondary this season.
“We expect big things from him (Scott),” Freeze said. “Once he is totally healthy we’re expecting him to be a guy we’ve got to depend upon. We’re so young in the secondary besides him and Jerrin Thompson truthfully and we need him to play a lot of snaps at corner.”
Freeze and the Tigers will open the season against Alabama A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. The broadcast will be carried by ESPN+/SEC Network+.