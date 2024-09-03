Hugh Freeze on Auburn Tigers Recruiting - Just Getting Started
If Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze was working in a steaming-hot kitchen, he would be working multiple saucepans and a bubbling fryer all at the same time.
Multi-tasking is a bare minimum requirement for the Tigers boss, especially as he continues to tackle the prep work that's needed to rebuild the Auburn program.
Part of what Freeze is trying to do is offer potential new recruits some heart-warming home cooking, but there will be no secret recipes, as coach explained during the "Tiger Talk" radio show.
"I tell all the recruits and their parents all the time, it's not like Kentucky Fried Chicken where they hide the recipe. The recipe is pretty simple for playing for the SEC Championship game and getting to the playoffs," Freeze said during the Tiger Talk Show.
"If you look at the teams that have done it, they've stacked three to four to five top-five classes in a row. That is the recipe and there's no hiding that."
Freeze had plenty of faces who have already made a pledge to become future Tigers in attendance at Jordan-Hare stadium on Saturday night, and some who remain slightly more undecided also witnessed the offensive and defensive blitz against Alabama A&M.
What Freeze served up to the likes of highly sought after quarterback Deuce Knight, was the Tigers own version of the bottomless bucket, and it contained 73 tender juicy bites to a variety of targets.
Trouble is, no matter how mouthwatering it may at first appear - we all know how fast food only satisfies the short term appetite.
In order to more successfully fill the bellies of the very top recruits, Freeze is well aware that he must indulge them by serving up a much more satisfying banquet so they can really gorge themselves.
"The others, they've all had top-five classes and we've had one," Freeze admitted. "And that doesn't mean we can't beat people this year, but it's still not equal yet. You give us one, two more classes that are top-five range , then your roster is looking like the ones who have been playing for the championship."
What's really refreshing these days, is that Freeze isn't afraid to trust that people are going to like the more homely-type of vibe he's offering folks when they come dine with him.
For sure, it's much more simple fare Freeze is serving up than some more star type programs out there, but it's already convinced several top level recruits to sit down and start furiously tucking in.
Five-home games to start the season also offers a golden opportunity to extend the hand of hospitality to several more wavering recruits before the team hits the road for the month of October.
Freeze is openly taking reservations, so there is no time like the present to pull up a chair and sample what he's cooking up on the Plains.