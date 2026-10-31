Auburn Falls To No. 12 Ole Miss In Ugly Second-Half Showing

The Auburn Tigers went into Oxford this Halloween to take on the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels as they looked to rebound from an ugly loss to the LSU Tigers in the week prior, but after a solid first half, the Tigers struggled to gain momentum in the final 30 minutes of the game while the Rebels’ offense flourished, resulting in an ugly 45-15 loss.

This loss moves the Tigers to 4-4 on the season, 2-4 in the SEC, and is the first two-game losing streak the Tigers have endured under Alex Golesh.

Byrum Brown passed for 195 total yards and was only able to rush for five yards, and he lost a fumble just two plays after AnQuon Fegans picked off Trinidad Chambliss late in the second quarter, squandering a big chance for the Tigers to take a lead on the Rebels.

Conversely, Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss finished the game with 263 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception, adding on seven rushes for 65 yards and a touchdown for good measure.

Despite the appearance of the final score, the Tigers kept the game close for the majority of its duration, but were not able to respond as Ole Miss scored on every single offensive drive they had in the second half, barring the game-ending drive in which former Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight, following a rushing touchdown of his own, kneeled out the game.

In fact, the Tigers had the game within just two points after a Byrum Brown rushing touchdown with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter to make the game 17-15, but a false start penalty backed the Tigers’ two-point conversion attempt back to the seven-yard line, and the Tigers were unable to convert.

All of Auburn’s points were scored in the second and third quarters; 15 is the fewest number of points Auburn has scored in a game this season, while 45 is the most points the Tigers have allowed in a game this season.

In total, the Tigers were only able to accumulate 312 yards of total offense, as the rushing game struggled for yet another week. Tiger running backs only carried the ball a total of 13 times over the course of the game, totaling 49 quarterback-independent rushing yards.

Jeremiah Cobb led the Tigers in rushing yards with 35, while Chas Nimrod and DeShawn Spencer led all Tiger receivers with four receptions for 62 yards each, though Nimrod was also able to get into the endzone for one of the Tigers’ two touchdowns that day.

Defensively, Champ Anthony led the Tigers in total tackles with eight, while star Auburn linebacker Elijah Melendez had his second slower game in a row, ranking fifth on the Tigers in total tackles with six.

Up next for the Tigers, who are now looking to snap a two-game losing streak, is a matchup with Arkansas, which is scheduled to be played November 7 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. That game will kick off at 11:45 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

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