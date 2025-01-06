Auburn Hosts Former Alabama Linebacker for Visit
The Auburn Tigers could be adding a former member of its biggest rival to its ranks via the transfer portal for the second year in a row.
Former Crimson Tide linebacker Jeremiah Alexander visited Auburn this weekend per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Alexander also visited Clemson on Tuesday and has scheduled visits to Oklahoma and Ole Miss. All four programs offered Alexander when he was a recruit, but he ultimately chose to commit to Nick Saban and company in Tuscaloosa.
Cornerback Antonio Kite, who is no longer with the program, was the first member of the Crimson Tide turned Tiger, another defensive player could be next.
Alexander, a 6-foot-2, 249-pound redshirt freshman, appeared in 27 games for Alabama throughout his three years with the program. He recorded nine total tackles during that span.
According to 247Sports, Alexander is a three-star transfer. The Alabaster, Ala. native is currently the No. 528 overall player and the No. 32 linebacker in the portal. Coming out of high school, Alexander was a five-star recruit, the No. 18 player nationally and the No. 1 edge rusher in the class of 2022, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
If Alexander decides to continue his college career with Auburn, he will be the second linebacker added by the Tigers via the portal this offseason. He would join Xavier Atkins, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound freshman who formerly played for LSU.
Darron Reed is the only linebacker Auburn lost to the Portal this cycle. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound redshirt freshman played in three total games during his two seasons with the Tigers.
19 Auburn players decided to find a new program to continue their college football careers with. The Tigers have made 14 additions via the portal and are currently No. 4 in 247Sports’ rankings behind Texas Tech, Ole Miss and LSU. Click here to view Auburn’s portal additions and departures.