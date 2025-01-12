Auburn Tigers' Star Johni Broome to Miss Time with Injury
The Auburn Tigers announced on Sunday that star forward Johni Broome underwent an MRI this morning which revealed a non-surgical, ankle sprain. He suffered the injury on Saturday in the 66-63 win over South Carolina.
Their press release did not include any further information. However, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported that Broome will be out indefinitely. However, it is not expected to be a long-term absence.
Based on how Broome looked in the game, this is a best-case scenario. He stepped on a teammate's foot after contesting a shot on the defensive end. He looked to be in serious pain on the floor and couldn't put any weight on his left foot while being helped to the locker room.
Broome went to the locker room with just under 14 minutes left in Saturday's game and didn't return.
This is the second time this season he has exited a game early due to injury. He had a shoulder injury in the win over Georgia State, but didn't miss any time.
Auburn will now have to navigate not having their most important player in the short term. He’s the front-runner for National Player of the Year.
Broome is averaging 17.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. He’s recorded a double-double in 10 games this season. Some notable performances in big games include 21 points and 20 rebounds against Ohio State, 23 points and 19 rebounds against North Carolina, and 21 points and 16 rebounds against Memphis in the Maui Invitational. He has 10 double-doubles this season.
Auburn sits at 15-1 on the season and is first in the SEC standings. They’re ranked No.2 in the country with a wide-open door to move up to No. 1 after top-ranked Tennessee lost 73-43 to the Gators.
Broome’s been the backbone of this rise to the top and will continue to be when he gets back. The next AP Top 25 will be released on Monday.