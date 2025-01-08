Final Undefeated Falls As No. 1 Tennessee Suffers Stunning 30-Point Loss to Florida
And just like that, the last remaining undefeated team in college basketball has fallen.
The Tennessee Volunteers were the final college hoops team without a blemish on their résumé heading into Tuesday's SEC rivalry tilt against the Florida Gators, but they'll limp out of the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in disappointment.
The Vols were handed a humbling 30-point defeat by their in-conference foes, losing in blowout fashion, 73–43. Tennessee shot a ghastly 21.4% from the field (12-for-56) and an even worse 13.8% (4-for-29) from three-point range. They had just six assists throughout the entire game.
After getting off to a 14–0 start, the Volunteers quickly dropped to 1–1 in conference play. They took care of John Calipari's Arkansas convincingly on Jan. 4, winning that showdown by 24. A few days later, the script was flipped as they were handed one of the biggest defeats in program history. Tennessee's loss makes them the first AP No. 1 team to lose by 25 or more points since 1968.
Naturally, college basketball fans had plenty to say in the aftermath of the historic defeat.