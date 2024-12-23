Auburn Transfer Portal Target Commits to Texas A&M
Florida Gators transfer and Auburn Tigers target T.J. Searcy committed to play at Texas A&M next season, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
He has two years remaining eligibility remaining as he heads to College Station.
Searcy paid a visit to Auburn ahead of his commitment to the Aggies. The Tigers needed the upgrade on defense, and Searcy would've come with the starter experience. But they miss out to a fellow SEC program.
The 6-foot-5 and 262-pound edge was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 before deciding to commit to Florida. As a transfer recruit, he was also ranked as a four-star (12th edge in the country, according to 247 Sports).
This season, the sophomore edge played in all 12 regular season games and started five games, totaling 34 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. His best game of the season came against No.5 Texas when he finished with a solo sack and a forced fumble.
In 2023, Searcy was a freshman All-SEC selection while totaling 26 tackles and a half sack. As a freshman, his best game of the season came against Kentucky when he finished with six tackles.
Before attending Florida, Searcy played at Upson Lee High School in Thomaston, Georgia. He was rated the No.22 defensive lineman in the country and the No.22 player in Georgia in the state by 247. Besides Florida, he had offers from Clemson, Georgia, Florida State and Michigan.
Pro Football Focus has his 2024 season snap total at 362, which could increase during the next two seasons as he’s now familiar with the rigors of the SEC play.