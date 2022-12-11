Skip to main content

Bryan Harsin’s daughter shared post wearing Alabama gear

It did not take long to turn away from wearing Auburn gear for the Harsin household.

Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin's daughter, Dayn Harsin, posted to her Instagram story on Sunday afternoon holding her dog and wearing an Alabama t-shirt.

Harsin's family did not shy away from addressing the coup attempt to have him fired back in the spring, defending him throughout the process and continuing to express hints of displeasure with how he was treated following his firing in October.

Bryan Harsin was the head coach at Auburn for only 20 games after a successful tenure at Boise State. Many did not expect him to survive the season after failing to take the program forward after a 6-7 season during his only full season with Auburn. He was 9-12 with the Tigers.

After surviving a stunt to get him removed as Auburn’s head coach over the offseason, Harsin acknowledged the fiasco at SEC Media Days and sent a message to folks who were skeptical of how he was leading his program. His instructions? “Just watch.”

