Podcast: Auburn hires Philip Montgomery, Ron Roberts as OC and DC

The Tigers made both coordinator hires on Sunday night.
Auburn football and Hugh Freeze have hired Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator and Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator. Both bring a lot of experience to the Auburn football coaching staff. The Auburn football team needs help building the roster over the course of the transfer portal season. Tyler Johnson and Colton Hood flipped from power five schools to commit to the Auburn Tigers and join the 2023 commitment class. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff are gaining momentum leading up to the early signing period.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects to discuss the latest Auburn football news, rumors, coaching search updates, and transfer portal drama.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery watches on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
By Lance Dawe
