Podcast: Auburn hires Philip Montgomery, Ron Roberts as OC and DC

Auburn football and Hugh Freeze have hired Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator and Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator. Both bring a lot of experience to the Auburn football coaching staff. The Auburn football team needs help building the roster over the course of the transfer portal season. Tyler Johnson and Colton Hood flipped from power five schools to commit to the Auburn Tigers and join the 2023 commitment class. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff are gaining momentum leading up to the early signing period.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects to discuss the latest Auburn football news, rumors, coaching search updates, and transfer portal drama.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Jake Thorton as offensive line coach

ESPN analyst believes this transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

The best offensive linemen available in the transfer portal

Auburn hires Wesley McGriff, returns for third stint with Tigers

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch