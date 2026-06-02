Auburn Lands Top-Six Linebacker Amidst Monstrous Recruiting Week



The Auburn Tigers may be nearly doubling their 2027 recruiting class over the next few days, as on Sunday, new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh sent out a series of cryptic X posts that seemed to insinuate that the Tigers had landed six total recruits on Sunday alone.

On Tuesday, the fifth domino in that recruiting effort fell with the commitment of Isaac McNeil, a four-star linebacker from Vigor, Ala. A consensus top-level recruit, McNeil is currently rated as the sixth-best linebacker in the 2027 class as well as the second-best in-class player from Alabama.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Isaac McNeil has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 215 LB from Mobile, AL chose the Tigers over Georgia and Florida



He’s ranked as a Top 85 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



“Thank you God”⁰https://t.co/I9spacqid2 pic.twitter.com/r2G9ELi8GL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 2, 2026

With this commitment, the Tigers’ 2027 now ranks as the 23rd best in the country.

This week alone, Golesh has landed three-star cornerback Nash Johnson, the No. 2 kicker in the class in Noah Ash, four-star running back Kingston Miles, three-star cornerback Aidyn Wiggins and now McNeil, good for a type of recruiting week that Tiger fans had yet to see under Golesh.

Auburn has, over the past few seasons, built a pedigree of some of the best linebackers in the country, a group that McNeil will now look to make a name for himself in. There are certainly some big shadows to step out of, though.

The Tigers’ linebacker group is led by Xavier Atkins, one of the best linebackers in the country and a popular pick for the best linebacker in the SEC ahead of the 2026 season. He led the Tigers in a host of stats in 2025 while earning All-SEC First-Team and All-America Second-Team honors.

Additionally, the Tigers have Demarcus Riddick flying around on defense, who received honors as a 2024 All-SEC Freshman Team member ahead of a bit of a down year in 2025. He will look to bounce back in 2026 under new head coach Alex Golesh.

Both of these top-level players could still be on the Plains when McNeil makes his Auburn debut, depending on whether or not the two decide to enter the NFL Draft after their junior season together. If they stay, they project to be top-level development pieces for the young McNeil.

Even if they declare for the draft after this season, though, McNeil should still have a few months to learn from the group in between the end of the 2026 season and the draft. Either way, McNeil projects to be one of the best linebackers Auburn has recruited in quite a while, so his commitment is a massive win for the Tigers.

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