Auburn Snags Four-Star Safety, Adds to Top-Rated 2027 Class

The Auburn Tigers have been on a recruiting heater as of late, and on Monday night, Alex Golesh and company added their second commit of the day to their 2027 class in four-star prospect Chance Gilbert.

Gilbert is a 6-foot, 170-pound safety/cornerback hybrid who originally hails from East Coweta in Sharpsburg, Ga. A blue-chip prospect, Gilbert is currently rated as the fourth-best safety in the 2027 class as well as the fourth-best overall player from the state of Georgia.

With this commitment, the Tigers’ 2027 class is now 247Sports’ 15th-best class and On3’s 11th-best class with 16 total commits.

This is a massive recruiting win for the Tigers, who are adding their second four-star of the day to the class after the earlier acquisition of Reed Ramsier, a four-star offensive lineman. Gilbert will be a fantastic addition to an Auburn secondary that has had quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding its future, especially as Golesh’s reign is still settling in.

Depending on where the Tigers end up putting him, Gilbert is either the third defensive back or the first safety picked up in the Tigers’ 2027 class. He is also the sixth player from the state of Georgia to join the Tigers’ 2027 class, which currently holds the most Auburn commits of any state.

This commitment also furthers the point supporting Golesh’s ability to pick up high-rated players, as Gilbert is currently rated as the 96th-best player in the class. He is Auburn’s third top-100 commit, joining running back Myson Johnson-Cook, who is rated as the 74th-best in the class, and linebacker Isaac McNeil, the 87th-best player in the class.

As it stands, Auburn’s 2027 recruiting class currently is made up of the following recruits:

Auburn 2027 Commits

QB Gary Chatman Jr, Brookwood, Ga. (three-star)

RB Myson Johnson-Cook, East St. Louis, Ill. (four-star)

RB Kingston Miles, St. Mary’s, St. Louis, Mo. (four-star)

WR Brylan Oduor, Riverdale, Tenn. (three-star)

WR James Branch, St. Frances, Md. (three-star)

TE George Lamons Jr, Brooks County, Ga. (three-star)

OL Layton Von Brandt, Appoquinimink, De. (four-star)

OL Reed Ramsier, Orlando, Fl. (four-star)

OL Jaylon Moore, Creekside, Ga. (three-star)

OL Rance Brown, Brentwood Academy, Tenn. (three-star)

EDGE Isaac McNeil, Vigor, Ala. (four-star)

DL Donivan Moore, Bessemer City, Ala. (four-star)

LB Kareem Palmer, Toombs County, Ga. (three-star)

S Chance Gilbert, Sharpsburg, Ga. (four-star)

CB Aidyn Wiggins, Byrnes, SC. (three-star)

CB Nash Johnson III, McEachern, Ga. (three-star)

K Noah Ash, Ponte Vedra, Fla. (three-star)

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