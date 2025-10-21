Auburn 5-Star DB Commit Issues Statement of Support for Tigers
The Auburn Tigers hosted a significant number of guests over the past couple of weekends for both official and unofficial visits, including a variety of committed recruits and potential prospects.
One of the most important visitors at the Missouri game was five-star Bralan Womack, the top-ranked safety in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. Womack voiced his frustration with recruiting outlets immediately after Auburn’s 23-17 double overtime loss to Missouri, highlighting the Tigers’ offensive inconsistencies and lack of production.
“You’ve got to score 20 or more points to compete. And we’ve done that zero times in SEC play. It doesn’t look like it’s going to change. Nothing’s changing,” Womack said on Saturday night, according to 247Sports’ recruiting analyst Christian Clemente.
“We’re just not making the plays offensively in the big moments,” Womack told On3’s Jeffrey Lee. “We’re taking sacks after sacks after sacks.”
However, the five-star has since issued a clarification on his previous comments, which have been circulating around the Auburn corner of social media for a few days, expressing the high expectations he holds for his future team and his excitement to be a Tiger.
“In regard to the article that's circulating, I want to clear the air. My intentions were never to bad mouth Auburn's offense. I'm just a competitor who's passionate about the game and excited about what's being built here,” Womack said in an X post on Monday.
“Auburn has so much potential, and I can't wait to be a part of it. I just don't want anything taken out of context from what I said about the recent games. I will continue to support my team win, lose, or draw, but I will also continue to hold us to the highest standard! War Eagle,” Womack said.
Womack stands as the No. 1 safety and No. 13 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, per 247Sports, and is ranked as the second-highest rated player from the state of Mississippi, trailing only Tennessee wide receiver commit Tristan Smith.
The 5-foot-11.5, 195-pounder played both ways in 2024, lifting Hartfield Academy to a 12-2 overall record and its second consecutive MAIS Class 6A State Championship. Womack posted 39 tackles and eight interceptions on defense while totaling 54 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns at wide receiver, per Andrew Ivins, earning him Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year honors last season.
He is the highest rated commit in Auburn’s 2026 class, and one of two pledges to crack 247Sports’ top 100 player rankings – four-star edge rusher Jaquez Wilkes is listed as the No. 92 overall prospect in the class.
Womack’s message could serve as an encapsulation of recruits’ thoughts during this period of struggle for the Tigers, as some prospects may even be wondering if Auburn is still the right choice for them. Hugh Freeze is a spectacular recruiter, but the main selling point that he has used to compile two consecutive top-10 classes is the future.
He has pitched the idea of these recruits building the foundation of a renewed version of Auburn football, which has worked throughout the first nearly three years of his tenure, but an important question must be raised: Are these recruits still buying into Freeze’s vision?
To his credit, Freeze and company have done an impressive job rebuilding a depleted roster through both the high school ranks and transfer portal, and Auburn undoubtedly possesses considerably more talent than when Freeze arrived on the Plains in 2022.
However, Auburn’s inability to find ways to win football games – especially with a plethora of future NFL players scattered all over the field – could deter recruits from the program. While NIL and monetary rewards play an important role in a prospect’s recruitment, a great number of them want to play for a school where they feel they can win.
If Freeze is fired before the season concludes, Auburn’s 2026 class will likely see movement, as many players commit to coaches rather than schools in this day and age. But while this may be the case, Auburn would obviously do everything necessary to keep the class and current roster intact, even amidst a coaching change.
Auburn pledges like Womack, who believes “Auburn has so much potential” and says he “can't wait to be a part of it,” could remain committed to the Tigers. But, of course, anything can happen in this new landscape of college athletics.
It’ll be interesting to see how recruiting in the next few months plays out with Freeze’s future at Auburn in jeopardy and December's early National Signing Day rapidly approaching.