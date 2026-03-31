Auburn Making Big Push for Brother of Former RB Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby is a name that just about any fan of the Auburn Tigers will recognize, as he accumulated nearly 3,000 yards throughout his career with the program. Now, his brother, Adrian Williams, has begun his recruiting and recently took a visit to Auburn.

Williams, who is a quarterback, stands at 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds and is set to graduate alongside the rest of the 2028 class. After he visited the Plains on Saturday, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young passer to get his thoughts on his brother’s former program.

“Auburn is a great program,” he said. “The spring practice was very intense… I think what Coach Golesh is building here is going to be a great season for Auburn. They have a tough schedule but I think they’re going to be able to get past it due to the coaching staff… Everything is just perfect.”

Williams said he was quite impressed with his visit, even to the point that the Tigers have earned a high spot on his list, as well as a return visit.

“I’ll be down there for A-Day to watch the team live scrimmage,” he said. “Auburn is at the number one spot on my board right now… it made me feel like I was at home, and I want to be able to continue on the legacy that my brother left behind.”

Williams also had the chance to speak with both head coach Alex Golesh and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon, who shared some advice for the legacy recruit.

“[Golesh] told me everything I need to compete at the next level,” he said. “Coach Gordon, he was telling me about the next level, what I need to do, and it just makes me want to work even harder.”

Williams, who is still quite early in his recruitment as a class of 2028 prospect, also detailed what he would most like a coach to know about him, and his answer specifically detailed a quality that Golesh has been clear is crucial in his players.

“I’m a leader,” he said. “I’m able to make plays across the field when something is going wrong, I’m able to keep my teammates’ composure, keep our heads on straight. I just do what I’m supposed to do and make plays for the team.”

Despite a new coaching staff, family ties still run deep at Auburn for Williams, who is looking to continue his brother’s legacy.