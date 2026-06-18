Auburn CB Commit Reaffirms Pledge Amidst Recruiting Push from South Carolina

Flip season is upon us, and many programs are working to try to poach commits from the Auburn Tigers’ top-rated 2027 class.

It is hard to blame them for trying, as the Tigers boast top-level talent at just about every position in their class, but on Monday, South Carolina decided to try and sneak in to get a piece of Aidyn Wiggins.

Wiggins is a three-star cornerback who committed to the Tigers back on June 2, choosing Alex Golesh’s program over other programs like Virginia Tech, Clemson and Florida State. Currently, Wiggins is rated as the 36th-best cornerback in the 2027 class as well as the eighth-best player from his home state of South Carolina.

Wiggins received an offer from the Gamecocks, his hometown team, on Monday, but it seemed to be too little, too late for Shane Beamer’s program. Wiggins, the following day, put out a post on X (formerly Twitter) that seemed to imply that he would not be swayed from his commitment to the Plains.

Though this may seem to be what a recruit is expected to do in this situation, flip season can bring out sides in prospects that many are not aware of. After all, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is in his sixth season as the head coach of the program, while Golesh is in his first-ever year as the head coach of an SEC school.

However, Wiggins seems completely bought in to Golesh and the Tigers, to the point where not even his hometown team could sway him away from his pledge to the Plains. This is an incredibly good sign for Golesh’s class security, as, after all, what good is a top-rated class if they all flip?

Until a recruit is signed to a school, anything can happen, and any Tiger recruit could announce a flip at any moment. However, Wiggins’ reaffirmed pledge seems to be a fantastic indicator that Golesh’s recruiting practices are incredibly effective, which should result in fewer Tigers being flipped from their commitments to the Plains.

Other prospects to keep an eye on in recruiting include Isaac McNeil, who was a top Georgia target that the Dawgs have almost certainly not given up on. The Tigers are also actively involved in working to flip top pieces like Jhadyn Nelson, who is committed to Texas Tech but has mentioned that Auburn has made him a priority in their 2027 class as he continues to take visits to a litany of programs.

The Tigers are looking to keep their 2027 class among the top-10 in the country, and landing crucial flips while staving off other competitors will be crucial in that effort.

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