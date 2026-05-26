Auburn on 'Flip Watch' for Top 10 LB in 2027 Recruiting Class

Recruitment is almost always an unpredictable, chaotic period in just about every offseason, and this year, the Auburn Tigers are looking to capitalize on some of that chaos. Though Jhadyn Nelson, one of the best linebackers in the 2027 class, is currently committed to Texas Tech, the Tigers are working to flip the blue-chip prospect to a moderate degree of success so far.

Nelson is a four-star linebacker who hails from Langham Creek, Tx, and is currently rated as the ninth-best linebacker in the 2027 class as well as the 12th-best player from his home state of Texas. He committed to the Red Raiders in March, but he told Sam Speigelman of Rivals that he does not want to “close all doors so fast,” so there may still be a chance for other schools to swoop in and steal him from his home state.

Auburn will be the first visit on a loaded summer schedule for Nelson. He will visit the Plains this weekend, before traveling to Texas, Michigan and right back to Texas Tech over the course of his summer.

NEW: A few SEC and Big Ten programs are chipping away at the Red Raiders for touted blue-chipper Jhadyn Nelson as official visits pick up



More: https://t.co/OesmGLyDYu https://t.co/L0kErWoCQn pic.twitter.com/BaiV2Foui6 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 22, 2026

Nelson also mentioned that DJ Durkin and company have been aggressively recruiting him and have even made him a priority in their 2027 class, which could make a big difference in the future of his recruitment.

Currently, Auburn boasts one of the best linebacker groups in the country, headlined by All-SEC first-teamer Xavier Atkins, who had a breakout sophomore campaign with the Tigers after transferring in from LSU ahead of the season.

Additionally, the Tigers have Demarcus Riddick, a former SEC All-Freshman teamer, Elijah Melendez, who put up 19 tackles and a sack in his freshman season with the Tigers, Bryce Deas, Shadarius Toodle and more, all of whom could prove to be incredible mentors and development pieces in Nelson’s future, provided he commits to the Tigers.

Waiting in the wings is new Auburn commit Kareem Palmer, who committed to the Tigers this past Sunday after Big Cat Weekend. Nelson’s potential Auburn classmate currently stands as the 24th-best linebacker in the class, and the two could wreak havoc together if the duo is meant to be.

Auburn is also among the top schools for four-star Isaac McNeil, the No. 2 prospect in Alabama.

For now, the Tigers will work to swing Nelson away from one of the nation’s premier NIL programs in Texas Tech as they look to continue their recruiting prowess under new head coach Alex Golesh.

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