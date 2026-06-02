Auburn Snags Three-Star Cornerback, Bolsters 2027 Recruiting Class

The Auburn Tigers are picking up quite a bit of momentum in the recruiting world, as Alex Golesh and company announced on Sunday that the Tigers are expected to land somewhere around seven recruits in the coming days. Four of those expected seven have already committed, and on Tuesday afternoon, a fourth commitment hit the Tigers’ 2027 class: Adiyn Wiggins.

BREAKING: Three-star CB Aidyn Wiggins has committed to Auburn, he tells me.



Aidyn is the No. 66 CB in the class of 2027.



He chose Auburn over Clemson, Virginia Tech, and FSU.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/9SYrdEBKdu — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonCFB) June 2, 2026

Wiggins is a three-star cornerback who originally hails from Byrnes in Duncan, South Carolina. A six-foot-one, 183-pound prospect, Wiggins currently ranks as the 63rd-best cornerback in the 2027 class as well as the 13th-best player from his home state of South Carolina.

With this commitment, the Tigers’ recruiting class now stands as the 26th-best in the country, containing 13 recruits.

Wiggins is the second cornerback in the Tigers’ recruiting class, as well as the second corner pickup in the last three days, as the Tigers kicked off this recruiting heater on Sunday, when three-star cornerback, Nash Johnson, committed to the program. Then, the No. 2 kicker in the class, Noah Ash, announced his commitment the following morning. That afternoon, four-star running back Kingston Miles, in something of a surprise move, announced his commitment to the Tigers, though he was the only commit on Monday.

With that, the Tigers’ class has grown four players, from nine to 13, in just three days, and more are expected to follow in the coming days. In fact, a few short hours from the time of this article’s publishing, four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil will announce his commitment, which is currently down to Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia, but the odds may be in the Tigers’ favor after McNeil’s recent visit.

Additionally, many expect prospects like Rion Jackson to commit to the Plains before long, especially after his visit this past weekend. Jackson, a four-star edge rusher, currently stands with a 95% chance to land at Auburn, per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

The Tigers’ cornerback room is certainly getting a boost with the commitments of Wiggins and Johnson, and Golesh is not done yet. In fact, the Tigers recently hosted Joshua Dobson, the No. 3 cornerback in the country, who could swing to the Plains if the Tigers play their cards right.

With or without Dobson, McNeil, or Jackson, though, the Tigers’ already top-level defense is certainly getting bolstered throughout the 2027 class, as Wiggins and Johnson will join players like Donivan Moore, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the state of Alabama, and Kareem Palmer, a four-star linebacker, when the 2027 class journeys to the Plains next year.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!