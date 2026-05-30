Auburn a Finalist for Top 15 OL in 2027 Class

The Auburn Tigers have rebuilt their roster quite well after the mass exodus that followed Hugh Freeze’s firing, but there is still one area on the depth chart that remains quite uncertain: the offensive line. Golesh has filled the spots with transfers from all over the country, but the long-term future of the unit is still up in the air.

That could change with the acquisition of Reed Ramsier, though, who announced on Thursday that the Tigers were one of his two finalists in his recruitment, joining the Texas Longhorns. Ramsier, a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder, is currently rated as the 12th-best interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class, as well as the 22nd-best player from his home state of Florida.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Reed Ramsier is down to Auburn and Texas, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 290 IOL has canceled his OV to Clemson this weekend and will only OV Auburn and Texas over the next 2 weekends



He’s ranked as the No. 2 IOL in Floridahttps://t.co/Xf9ZbGSytk pic.twitter.com/eW0T7elmlp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 28, 2026

Auburn did not always stick out to Ramsier, though; the Tigers have made big efforts to land as a finalist in the Florida native’s recruitment, which changed completely after he visited Auburn in February for the university’s annual Junior Day.

“I’d say Auburn is towards the top for me,” Ramsier said at the time. “It definitely rose up my board from two months ago to now. They’re up there for sure.”

Now, the Tigers have a real chance to welcome Ramsier to the Plains, although Texas is considered the leader, according to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine.

The Tigers have been working quite hard to build a strong offensive line core that will hopefully stick around for three to four seasons, as Golesh’s 2027 class already boasts three offensive linemen. It is the only position group in which the Tigers have landed more than one prospect, at least at this time.

Currently, Layton von Brandt headlines the Tigers’ offensive line commits, as he is the 13th-best offensive tackle in the 2027 class as well as the best player from his home state of Delaware. The Tigers have also landed Jaylon Moore and Rance Brown, two three-star offensive linemen who should develop into starters before long.

Ramsier would be the Tigers’ second-most highly rated offensive linemen in the 2027 class if he commits.

It seems to be still anyone’s game for Ramsier, who will take official visits to both Texas and Auburn over the next two weekends. The Tigers will certainly hope to impress the offensive lineman, and if they can, Auburn’s offensive line core will be in quite a confidence-inspiring spot, a stark contrast from just a few months ago.

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