REPORT: Auburn Hosting Former Georgia Tech Receiver
According to ESPN’s Max Olsen, Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton, Jr. will soon visit the Auburn Tigers. This is a sign that Auburn means business with the Transfer Portal as he will likely command quite an NIL price tag.
“Georgia Tech transfer WR Eric Singleton Jr. is expected to visit Ole Miss, Georgia and Auburn this week, a source told ESPN," Olsen reported on X.
It would be huge for the Auburn football program to add him to the likes of Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, and the rest of the offensive skill players. Auburn’s offense needs to drastically improve the passing attack’s consistency, and Singleton would certainly ease the blow of losing KeAndre Lambert-Smith to graduation.
It will not be easy to land Singleton, however.
Ole Miss and Georgia have big NIL money to offer as well. Plus, Tigers fans should expect college coaches from across the college football landscape to come after Singleton. Do not be surprised if schools such as Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Florida, Florida State and more reach out to him.
Still, Singleton's explosiveness is a prime reason Hugh Freeze and his staff are bringing him to the Plains for a visit.
Singleton is known across college football as a big-play threat anytime he touches the football. Singleton’s 2024 receiving statistics include 56 receptions, 754 yards, a 13.5 average, and 3 touchdowns. He’s not just catching short passes either.
Singleton’s Transfer Portal recruitment could be one of the most important to Auburn’s 2025 success or failure. He’s a tremendous talent.
According to Pro Football Focus, Singleton’s sophomore campaign included 7 receptions caught 20 or more yards down the field. His best 2024 game came against North Carolina State, with 5 receptions for 106 yards.