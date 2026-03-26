Auburn in 'Tier One' for RB Recruit After Visit

When Auburn Tigers on SI spoke to three-star 2028 running back Jacez Walton earlier this month, he said that his upcoming visit to Auburn would show him a lot of what he needed to know. Now, he has just wrapped up his visit, and he seems to be quite impressed with what he saw.

“It was a great visit,” Walton said. “It was my first time meeting all the new coaches and seeing the new backs in the room. It definitely started a little slow, but it picked up a lot. I’d give it an 8.7 out of 10.”

Walton, who stands at six feet tall and weighs 205 pounds, is currently ranked as the 11th-best running back in the 2028 class and the 18th-best player in his home state of Georgia. He has also scheduled visits to Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Back before his visit, Walton said he was not quite sure where Auburn stood on his recruiting board, but that has changed significantly after his visit.

“They’re definitely in tier one,” Walton said. “They’re in between a couple schools, but they’re definitely tier one, up there with the best.”

Walton added that he has known Auburn running back Alvin Henderson since he was still being recruited, and that connection seems to be going a long way.

“He obviously tried to recruit me a little bit,” Walton admitted with a chuckle. “We have a good relationship. I don’t think he’s going to try and persuade me that much, just because he knows how it is to get recruited, and he’s new to Auburn, too.”

Though potentially playing on the Plains is still a bit of a way off for Walton, who is in the 2028 class, he told Auburn on SI back when he got his offer that he thinks he could fit in just fine.

“I’m complete,” he said. “There’s not one thing I can’t do. I wouldn’t say I model my game after anyone, however, if I had to name a few, it would be Ezekiel Elliot, Le’Veon Bell, Quinshon Judkins, and my brother Jonaz Walton.”

The new coaching staff at Auburn had Walton on his toes before he took his visit, but now having met them, he is confident that the Tigers are in a good position.

“It was my first time seeing all of the new coaches,” he said, “Since, you know, a lot of coaches left. I thought they were gonna go down, but they’re at least at the same spot, if not even up a lot.”

Walton does not have another visit officially scheduled to the Plains at this time, and he does not have an official commitment date set. This Auburn visit is the first of a long list for him, as he is still set to visit Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Notre Dame.