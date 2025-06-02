Auburn Daily

Auburn in Top 3 for 4-Star DB

Energy and authenticity are helping the Auburn Tigers as they try to make up ground with CJ Hester.

Cam Parker

Cocoa (Fla.) four-star defensive back CJ Hester.
Cocoa (Fla.) four-star defensive back CJ Hester.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Having already taken a visit with the Auburn Tigers two weeks ago, Cocoa (Fla.) four-star defensive back CJ Hester left another official visit with another SEC school still with the Tigers among his leaders.

Hester, leaving his visit with the Florida Gators, named the Tigers as one of his top three schools. However, Auburn still has some ground to make up as Hester named Florida, who is currently predicted to receive a commitment from him, as his top school with Syracuse and Auburn trailing in that order.

"(Florida's) still trending No. 1," Hester said after leaving his visit." ... Out of my top six, it'd probably be Florida one, Syracuse and then I'll go Auburn."

Hester will be announcing his decision on July 1 after visits with the Orange on June 6, Georgia on June 13, an unofficial to Miami on June 19 and Iowa on June 20. Hester is the No. 15 corner in the 2026 cycle, according to On3.

Despite the Tigers trailing, Hester is still keeping Auburn in mind with his commitment date less than a month away. Hester told Auburn Tigers on SI that Hugh Freeze and his staffs' energy stand out to him

"My first day being up at Auburn two weeks ago, it was really just some of the energy, authenticity some of the coaches were showing me," he said. "Just the love that they're showing me. In the morning, like I'm not a morning person, they were really showing high energy, and in the meetings they were showing high energy. That really stood out to me."

While already holding seven commitments, the Tigers are falling short slightly in the defensive back room with only one pledge in three-star safety Wayne Henry. A commitment from Hester would significantly boost the class, although Auburn will now have to make up ground from afar with Hester set on committing next month.

Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

