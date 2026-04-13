How Auburn is Standing Out to RB Recruit Predicted to Choose Clemson

The name of the game in recruiting is flipping top recruits, and Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers have the opportunity to do just that with four-star running back Gary Walker. Walker received an offer from Auburn on Saturday, adding to his list of top programs.

Walker, who hails from Creekside in Fairburn, Ga., is currently rated as the fifth-best running back in the 2027 class as well as the 11th-best player from his home state of Georgia. After he received his offer from the Tigers, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Walker to discuss all things Auburn.

“Auburn stands [out in] how competitive they are every day,” he said. “It feels like a place [that] brought in great people… Getting the offer was a blessing.”

Blessed and Thankful for my teammates, coaches, and family for helping me earn an offer to Auburn University #AGTG #WarEagle@CoachLPorter pic.twitter.com/LehxQotFpB — Gary Walker (@GaryWalker2027) April 10, 2026

Walker is currently predicted to land at Clemson, per a trio of predictions from 247 Sports. However, a running back room as strong as Auburn’s could prove to be a selling point for the 2027 prospect.

Auburn currently boasts six of the best running backs in the country in Jeremiah Cobb, Nykahi Davenport, Omar Mabson II, Alvin Henderson, Bryson Washington and Tae Meadows. Meadows, Davenport and Washington are all new transfers for the 2026 season, while Mabson, Cobb and Henderson are returners from last year’s squad.

Walker could certainly fit in that room, given his high school dominance, as he rushed for over 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns in his junior season alone.

“I’m explosive, physical, and I’m always trying to make an impact every play,” he said. “[I model my game after] LSU Leonard Fournette and Jeremiah Love.”

For Walker, development is the name of the game in his recruitment, and he is looking for a few very specific items of development in his future program.

“My ideal fit,” he said, “is somewhere that feels like home, develops me, and pushes me to be better.”

Of course, Walker still has another full year of high school football to continue to bolster his recruitment, and at this rate, he may be a five-star before long. For now, though, he is committed to the grind and will keep working for as long as it takes to become the best.

“I’m just staying focused, keep working and not getting too caught up in the hype,” he said. “I’m just blessed to keep building relationships with Auburn.”

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