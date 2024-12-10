Auburn Predicted to Sign Transfer Portal Quarterback
Auburn will land a former Power 4 starting quarterback according to On3's Steve Wiltfong.
"Auburn in a great spot for former Stanford QB Ashton Daniels," Wiltfong reported on X. "The former Buford (Ga.) High standout plans to visit this week when he gets back to the Peach State."
Daniels operated an offense where his legs often dictated whether the Cardinal would move the football. His prior two seasons include 958 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. Even if he’s not the starter for Auburn, Daniels could be a viable backup.
Signing the former Stanford Cardinal could be good news as the Tigers already lost underclassmen quarterbacks Hank Brown and Holden Geriner to the Transfer Portal. Daniels fits the style of quarterback that Auburn prefers and he's from a familiar high school.
Daniels has spent three seasons in Palo Alto playing for Stanford. While attempting to help rebuild a struggling Stanford program, Daniels threw for 3,947 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions during the past two seasons. He’s also one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the country.
Daniels hails from Buford (Ga.) High School. It is one of the most successful football programs in the nation. It’s also the same school as 2025 Auburn cornerback signee Devin Williams and just northeast of Atlanta, a prime recruiting territory for the Tigers.
He’s accustomed to operating an offense with run-pass option plays, and he’s played in the Pac 12 and ACC. With the Transfer Portal officially open, news could break at any moment that the Tigers add Daniels or other players.
