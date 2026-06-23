Auburn Receives Prediction to Land Three-Star WR as Commitment Date Looms

While fans of the Auburn Tigers may still be reeling from the loss of Kingston Miles, who announced Monday afternoon that he would be flipping his commitment from the Plains to Missouri, Alex Golesh has been working to finish off the Alabama Crimson Tide in what has become an Iron Bowl of recruiting.

The subject of the battle is three-star wide receiver Cedrick Simmons, who is a native of Selma, Alabama, and is currently rated as the 39th-best athlete in the 2027 class as well as the 24th-best in-class player from the state of Alabama.

On Monday, just hours before Miles announced his flip, On3’s Steve Wiltfong put in an official prediction for Simmons to land on the Plains. The prediction is listed with a 60% confidence level.

Simmons’ recruitment has come down to Auburn and Alabama, two of perhaps the bitterest rivals in all of sports, and Alex Golesh is working hard to make sure he is victorious in his battles against the Tide. As it stands, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine lists Simmons with a 93.5% chance to land at Auburn, while the Tide follows up with what has now dwindled down to a 3.5% chance.

Simmons is set to announce his commitment on Tuesday, just over 24 hours from when this prediction went in, so the Tigers are the clear frontrunners in Simmons’ commitment. The three-star visited both programs in the weeks leading up to his commitment, but the Tigers got the last word in this past weekend.

Simmons’ commitment would be a big win for the Tigers, who lost their first commit of the year just a day before the three-star is set to commit. The loss of four-star running back Kingston Miles is a big one, though the Tigers are already poised to fill his spot with Simmons and potentially some other top-level prospects.

Additionally, Simmons projects to bring quite a lot of value to a program, as in his junior season at Southside Selma High School, he accounted for 2,192 yards, as well as 20 touchdowns on just over 100 receptions, good for an average of over 20 yards per reception.

If the Tigers can hang on to this lead and snag Simmons, their 2027 class will finally have its second wide receiver commit, in a stark contrast to Hugh Freeze's recruiting cycles of the past. I would be lying if I said I have heard any recruiting-related complaints from the Auburn faithful, though.

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