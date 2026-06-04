Where Auburn Football’s 2027 Recruiting Class Stands Nationally

It is no secret to any fan of the Auburn Tigers, at this point, that Alex Golesh and company are making waves on the recruiting trail. The Tigers have picked up several recruits over the past few days, including top-ranked players from all over the field and the country.

But, just how good is the Tigers’ class right now? ESPN’s Craig Haubert recently released a list of the network’s rankings, and the Tigers made the list at No. 14. Haubert also shared his thoughts on a few of the Tigers’ commits.

“OT Layton Von Brandt can be a tone-setter in the trenches for the Tigers as he brings not only elite length and impressive pass-protection skills but is aggressive in his play,” Haubert wrote. “Hybrid WR/TE George Lamons Jr. has strong hands and contested-catch ability and can be a versatile player within the offense.”

Von Brandt may be the Tigers’ most highly rated offensive recruit at this time, but he joins an already-strong class of offensive linemen that includes three-star offensive tackle Rance Brown and three-star interior offensive lineman Jaylon Moore. The Tigers’ offensive line has already appeared to be a bit suspect headed into the 2026 season, and Golesh seems to be determined to make sure that this is a one-year issue, at the very most.

Additionally, George Lamons Jr. stands alone as the Tigers’ sole tight end commit thus far, and as such, he is largely expected to step into that role when he makes his way to the Plains in January. However, Lamons’ versatility and route-running ability could make him a variable threat in the passing game, especially as a tight end, which are not usually famed for their route running.

The biggest emphasis for the Tigers, thus far, has been the rushing game. Alex Golesh’s philosophy was clear from the very first day he addressed the press as the head coach of the Tigers: Auburn can, and will, run the ball effectively.

He has put together a running back room to match for the upcoming season, but the insatiable Golesh wants as much running back talent as he can pack into his room, leading to the commitments of a pair of four-star running backs.

“While Auburn will likely get a great deal of rushing production from its quarterback this season, Alex Golesh is working to build a strong corps of running backs for the future,” Haubert wrote. “Kingston Miles flashes power, agility and speed -- he's the complete package. Myson Johnson-Cook was a big recruiting win and is a dynamic speedster with multi-positional talent.”

The Tigers’ running back corps was already among the strongest in the country (even without Brown’s predicted production), and now, it will be even stronger with the acquisitions of Miles and Johnson-Cook.

That is not all the Tigers have done, either; Golesh and company have picked up a quarterback in Gary Chatmon Jr., a pair of top-level linebackers in Isaac McNeil and Kareem Palmer, and a host of additional help all across the field, contributing to the Tigers’ high ranking in the recruiting boards thus far.

Below is a full list of the Tigers’ 2027 class, as of June 4.

Auburn 2027 Commits

QB Gary Chatman Jr, Brookwood, Ga. (three-star)

RB Myson Johnson-Cook, East St. Louis, Ill. (four-star)

RB Kingston Miles, St. Mary’s, St. Louis, Mo. (four-star)

WR Brylan Oduor, Riverdale, Tenn. (three-star)

TE George Lamons Jr, Brooks County, Ga. (three-star)

OL Layton Von Brandt, Appoquinimink, De. (four-star)

OL Jaylon Moore, Creekside, Ga. (three-star)

OL Rance Brown, Brentwood Academy, Tenn. (three-star)

EDGE Isaac McNeil, Vigor, Ala. (four-star)

DL Donivan Moore, Bessemer City, Ala. (four-star)

LB Kareem Palmer, Toombs County, Ga. (three-star)

CB Aidyn Wiggins, Byrnes, SC. (three-star)

CB Nash Johnson III, McEachern, Ga. (three-star)

K Noah Ash, Ponte Vedra, Fla. (three-star)

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