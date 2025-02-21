Five-Star In-State Receiver Names Auburn as Finalist
The Auburn Tigers are in contention for one of the top receivers in the class of 2026.
Five-star Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell on Friday released his top six schools, which include Auburn, Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Colorado and Georgia. Morgan is rated as the No. 7 overall recruit in the country, No. 1 receiver and No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama by Rivals.
Both Rivals and the 247 Sports Composite list Morgan (6-5, 210 pounds) as a five-star prospect.
Alabama and Auburn seem to be front runners for the in-state receiver after recent visits with both schools. Both On3 and Rivals give the Tigers the edge over the Crimson Tide.
"The environment is amazing,” Morgan told On3 regarding his visit with the Tigers. “The fans, coaches and family, it all feels like a big family. I get excited every time I’m here.”
Morgan has also scheduled official visits with each of the finalists, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. He will first visit Auburn from June 13 until June 15 before visiting Alabama the following week.
Outside of Morgan, the Tigers are in the mix to potentially add more to its already strong 2026 class.
Four-star offensive lineman Parker Pritchett, four-star athlete Tyriq Green, four-star running back Jonaz Walton, and four-star lineman Canon Pickett and four-star defensive lineman Tyson Bacon, a Tennessee commit, have all either listed Auburn as a finalist or are being heavily-targeted by Hugh Freeze and his staff.
As it stands the Tigers currently hold six commits, headlined by four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris alongside four-star linebackers JaMichael Garrett and Shadarius Toodle, four-star receiver Devin Carter, three-star receiver Denairius Gray and three-star safety Wayne Henry.
Auburn's 2026 class holds a top 10 ranking nationally from 247 Sports.