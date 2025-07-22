Baylor set to face Ole Miss, Texas at 2026 Astros Foundation College Classic
It was announced on Tuesday that Baylor baseball would partake in the 2026 Astros Foundation College Classic. The Bears will play at Houston's Daikin Park from Feb. 27 to March 1. Baylor will be joined by programs like Ole Miss, Texas, Ohio State, Coastal Carolina, and UTSA in the college classic.
In the schedule for Baylor will be as followed:
Feb. 27: Baylor vs. Ole Miss - 3pm
Feb. 28: Baylor vs. Texas - 7pm
March 1: UTSA vs. Baylor - 6pm
You can read the full press release below:
HOUSTON –Baylor baseball is set to take part in the 2026 Astros Foundation College Classic, as announced Tuesday by the Houston Astros.
The Bears will join Coastal Carolina and Ohio State in facing Ole Miss, Texas and UTSA on Feb. 27-March 1 at Houston's Daikin Park on the third weekend of the 2026 college baseball season. BU will be making its 14th appearance at the Houston-hosted tournament and first since 2022, snapping a three-year drought, the program's longest without making an appearance since the tournament's inception in 2001.
Baylor is 21-18 all-time at the Astros College Classic and have posted winning records at three of its last four showings and nine of its previous 13 appearances at the tournament, including undefeated weekends in 2005 and 2020.
In their last meeting with Ole Miss, the Bears claimed a 4-0 victory at the Astros Classic on March 3, 2017. BU is 5-1 all-time against the Rebels and has won five-straight matchups since the first time the two sides squared off on Feb. 12, 1999.
This will be the first time the Bears and the Longhorns will have met since UT departed the Big 12 in 2024. Texas holds a 254-114-4 advantage in the all-time series, with Baylor going 2-4 against the burnt orange in the Mitch Thompson era.
BU shut out the Roadrunners in the lone meeting between the two sides in 2025, 5-0, on Feb. 18. The Bears lead the all-time series, 37-10, and have won four of the last six matchups against UTSA.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor misses out on key 2026 prospect to rival Big 12 team
Kansas City Chiefs sign former Baylor standout
Baylor star trio fuels Team USA past Romania for a 3-0 record in pool play
REPORT: Big 12 denies new team opportunity to join conference
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS