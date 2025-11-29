Takeaways from the Baylor loss to Houston
The Baylor Bears came into their regular-season finale against the Houston Cougars on Saturday needing a victory to become bowl eligible. On Senior Day, the Bears were close but could not get it done as Baylor suffered their season-ending seventh loss in a 31-24 defeat at the hands of the Cougars.
First Half
Slow out of the gate: the Bears took the opening possession, ran the ball four consecutive times for 14 yards and then was forced to punt. Then on their second possession, Baylor drove down inside the red zone, but Sawyer Robertson's pass was tipped and intercepted in the end zone to kill a scoring drive for the Bears.
Turnovers: On their third possession of the game, Robertson was hit and he fumbled and the ball was recovered by Houston. It was Bears second turnover of the first quarter.
Poor defense: the Bears missed tackles and were out of position to make plays on both of Houston's first two scoring drives.
Stalled drives: Baylor was stymied on offense with turnovers and having to once again settle for field goals instead of touchdowns, converting a Connor Hawkins 54-yard field goal in the second quarter after the Houston defense held strong. It was the longest made Baylor field goal in McLane Stadium history. Then late in the second quarter, Baylor had to settle again for another field goal to cut the lead to 17-9 going into halftime.
Penalties: Baylor was flagged four times for 55 yards, including a holding penalty that nullified a Robertson touchdown run in the second quarter. As a result, the Bears had to settle once again for a field goal in the red zone. By contrast, Houston was penalized just once for 10 yards in the first half.
Explosive plays: the Bears defense once again gave up explosive scoring plays of 28 and 27 yards on Houston's first two scoring drives.
Second Half
Could not stop Conner Weigman: the Bears defense could not corral Houston quarterback Conner Weigman, which was the main key to victory for Baylor coming into this game. In the third quarter, Weigman ran for a 42 yard scamper along the left side to set up another touchdown run for himself to increase the Cougars' lead to 24-9. For the game, Weigman accounted for three TDs (one passing, two rushing). and 322 total yards.
Missed opportunity: Baylor, on a crucial fourth down play in the red zone, could not punch it in the endzone and turned the ball over on downs.
Baylor finally scores touchdowns: the Bears finally scored a touchdown with a little over 12 minutes left in the game and converted a 2-point conversion to cut the Houston lead to 24-17, and make it a one-score game. After holding Houston scoreless midway through the fourth quarter, Baylor found the endzone again on Robertson's first TD pass of the game to Josh Cameron for 31 yards to tie the game at 24-24.
Last ditch effort: Baylor got the ball back after Houston scored again to increase their lead to 31-24. With 1:57 left in the game, Robertson found Kobe Prentice for 48 yards. The Bears moved the ball down to inside the Houston 15-yard line. After a couple of questionable non-calls on the Houston pass defense, Baylor had one play left. On fourth down and 10 at the Houston 13-yard line, Robertson tried to throw the ball as he was going down for a sack. The ball was turned over on downs and Houston ran out the clock for the win.
Baylor finished the season at 5-7. Houston improved to 9-3 and awaits a bowl invitation.