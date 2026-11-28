After defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament, Baylor seemed poised to attempt a deep run. However, the next game saw the Bears lose against the Gonzaga Bulldogs because of (but not limited to) a 10+ minute stretch of no field goals made by Baylor.

So now we arrive at Friday Nov. 27th's game against Big 12 Conference nemesis TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs and the Bears would be play for a 3rd place finish in the T-Mobile Arena Bracket of the Players Era 16 in a game that saw Baylor lose 88-69.

Dud: This Tournament's Scheduling and Game Times

This week's games would be scheduled as having the Alabama game start at 9:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, the game against Gonzaga on Thursday didn't end up starting until nearly 11:00 p.m. CT, at least Friday's game against TCU started at 2:00 p.m. CT and I had leftover turkey to look forward to after the game.

I'm fully aware that the games all took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on PT, but even adjusted for that these games had no reason to start as late as they did. Or, the fact that Baylor's game against Gonzaga ended at 12:54 p.m. CT, and has to turn around and play a game vs TCU at 2:00 p.m. Friday; barely more than 13 hours later. That, in itself, is rough on any team. It also certainly wasn't for crowd attendance as that was another notable issue for the Players Era 16 tournament, there were just so many empty seats.

Dud: 3 point shots

From three-point attempts to even something as rudimentary as free-throws, Baylor struggled heavily against Gonzaga and needed to remedy the situation or find themselves on the losing end against TCU. Baylor would go 8-29 from behind the 3-point line and 17-23 from the free-throw line.

Stud: Kayden Mingo

Whether the offense is flowing through Kayden Mingo setting up his teammates or being utilized as the scorer himself, Mingo has all of the tools to take over a game. With 18 points Mingo would help the Bears regain the lead just before the end of the first half. Mingo would finish the game with his season high of 26 points.

I don't think it's too much of an argument to state that Kayden Mingo is the best overall offensive player on the Bears team. Brett Decker might have a better looking form on his shot, but Kayden Mingo is responsible for running the offense. Mingo's younger brother Dylan may be the better defensive player, but Kayden is the who I would want taking free-throws of the two.

Dud: Isaac Williams IV

Normally a much more sure hand coming off the bench, Isaac Williams IV struggled mightily throughout most of this game to make a basket as he would go 1-6 in the first half. Williams has been relied on throughout the Bears season to provide solid production off of the bench, but against TCU on the 27th, it just wasn't there. Williams would finish with 5 points on 2-10 shooting.

Dud: Brett Decker Jr.

Brett Decker Jr. is the embodiment of the phrase "live by the three-pointer, die by the three-pointer" and "feast or famine." Decker would go 2-6 from beyond the arc in the first half. When the three-ball is falling, points add up quickly for the Bears. However, when the shots aren't going in, TCU would be often grab the rebound and be granted another possession. In a game where points were at a premium, Decker needed to make the shots he was granted and just didn't. Decker would finish with 6 points on 2-8 shooting.

Stud: Caden Powell

Quietly, Caden Powell had a solid day on the court. The Bears' leading rebounder on the day, Powell would finish with 8 rebounds (6 offensive, 2 defensive) and 8 points on the day.

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