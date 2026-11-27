Over five years since meeting in the NCAA championship, Baylor and Gonzaga took the court in the penultimate match of the Players Era Championship.

The teams were trading blows in the first half, but the Bears shot just 35% and 20% from 3-point range, stemming another strong defensive performance and dropping the rematch 72-64. Here are takewaways:

The big men played themselves off the court

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears center Caden Powell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The experienced frontcourt duo of Juslin Bodo Bodo and Caden Powell has been a strong suit for the Bears, especially because of their defense. It was a different story against No. 22 Gonzaga.

The big men had strong effort but could not score. They weren't able to get a position in the paint and only got four shots off in the game; in crunch time they were both sitting on the bench.

The Bears will have to be able to rely on their big men to generate some offense, but the guards had to do all of the work and didn't have much space to work with.

The buckets were not coming easily

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Isaac Celiscar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Too many possessions for the Bears were running out the shot clock, forcing a difficult shot. The Bears rebounded well, but on Baylor's first 15 offensive rebounds, there were only 4 second-chance points.

The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half because of a 6:30-minute scoring drought. The effort wasn't to blame in the blowout. Having a 1-for-18 field goal stretch is simply undredeemable against a ranked opponent.

The first-half deficit was largely thanks to the Baylor shooting, which had a 0-6 and a 1-9 drought. Meanwhile, Gonzaga was beating the Bears down the floor, scoring 11 fast break points while shooting 57% from deep.

Baylor's defense is disruptive, but the shooting is going to have to rise up to the occasion in order to win the big games.

There is still plenty of reason to believe in this squad

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Baylor team is scrappy. It just took down a top SEC talent in Alabama. The shooting will surely improve as the season goes on, and the defense will be able to rattle the most competitive teams.

The offense no-showed out of halftime, but there is no reason to panic about this team. There is a lot of talent and athleticism on the floor; the shotmaking just has to come along before they can be a threat for a deep tournament run.

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